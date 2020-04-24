Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2020 -- Advance Market Analytics recently introduced Global Liquid Detergent Market study with in-depth overview, describing about the Product / Industry Scope and elaborates market outlook and status to 2025. Global Liquid Detergent effective study on varied sections of Industry like opportunities, size, growth, technology, demand and trend of high leading players. It also provides market key statistics on the status of manufacturers, a valuable source of guidance, direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.



Major Key Players in This Report Include:

Henkel AG & Company, KGaA (Germany), Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (United States), The Clorox Company (United States), Unilever Plc. (United Kingdom), Procter and Gamble (United States) , Reckitt Benckiser Group plc. (United Kingdom) , Jyothy Laboratories Ltd (India), KAO Corporation (Japan), Godrej Consumer Products Limited (India), Zhejiang Yuanmin Technology Co., Ltd (China)



Brief Overview on Liquid Detergent:

Liquid detergent is a cleansing agent that is typically employed for removing dirt & emulsifying oils from delicate fabrics, and are in liquid form. These cleaning agents comprise enzymes, builders, surfactants, bleach, soil anti-redeposition agents, corrosion inhibitors, foam regulators, fragrances, dyes, fillers & formulation aids. Stabilizers might be added to this blend to confirm the uniformity of the finished product. As compared to powder detergent, liquid detergent does not gather in the textile fibres or in the washing machine owing to the absence of hard ballast substances. Also, it is highly efficient & can be easily used in both warm as well as cold water owed to which liquid detergent is gaining popularity.



Market Drivers:

- Increasing Demand for Ultra-Concentrated Liquid Detergent

- Developing Packaging Solution for Liquid Detergent

- The Increasing Disposable Incomes, Especially in the Developing Regions



Market Trends:

- Increasing Adoption of Eco-Friendly Liquid Detergents Made from Biodegradable Components



Market Restraints:

- Availability of Substitutes such as Powder Detergents



Competitive Landscape:

Mergers & Acquisitions, Agreements & Collaborations, New Product Developments & Launches, Business overview & Product Specification for each player listed in the study.



The Global Liquid Detergent Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Organic Liquid Detergents, Inorganic Liquid Detergents), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenient Stores, Online Stores, Others), End-User (Household, Commercial, Industrial)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Global Liquid Detergent Market are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025



