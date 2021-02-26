Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/26/2021 -- The global liquid fertilizer market size was USD 2.26 Billion in 2019 and it is anticipated to reach USD 3.07 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period.



The latest market evaluation report on the Liquid Fertilizers market explores how the Liquid Fertilizers market will continue to expand for the forecast period 2020 - 2027. The study further serves as a unique research for stakeholders, product owners, and field marketing executives looking for actionable data and unique resource on market size, share, and growth. The market intelligence report gives business evangelists an authority to review the major trends, opportunities, and challenges expected to shape the future of the industry during the estimated period. Importantly, the study not only helps spot the major vendors but also their winning strategies. The real-time data accumulated through qualitative and quantitative research technique further help business owners determine where they stand in comparison to their region, country, and product category.



Competitive Landscape

The global market for liquid fertilizers is mostly fragmented, with a large number of key players focusing on research and development activities in order to provide the best fertilizer that would be beneficial for soil, crops, and the environment.

Some of the major players are mentioned below,:

Yara International ASA

AgroLiquid AD

Nutri-Tech Solutions PtyLtd

ICL Fertilizers

Haifa Chemicals Ltd

Plant Food Company Inc.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft

Compo Expert GmbH

Kugler Company

Foxfarm Fertilizer



The study includes valuable data, including the breakdown of information of market by type, geography, product application and classification. An overview of the current and future trends examined in the report for the forecast period 2020 – 2027 aim at influencing the imperative advance prominent vendors are expected to have over their competitors.



Nutrients type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Metric Tons; 2017–2027)

Phosphorus

Nitrogen

Potassium

Micronutrients



Manufacturing Process Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Metric Tons; 2017–2027)

Organic

Synthetic



Compound Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Metric Tons; 2017–2027)

CAN

UAN

MAP

DAP

Potassium Nitrate



Crop Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Metric Tons; 2017–2027)

Cereals

Oil-seeds

Fruits

Pulses



Fertilizer Application Method Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Metric Tons; 2017–2027)

Direct Soil Application

Fertigation

Folias Spray Application



The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What will be the growth rate of the Liquid Fertilizers market for the forecast period, 2020 - 2027? What will be the market size during the estimated period?

What are driving forces keeping the prospects of the Liquid Fertilizers market across different countries high?

Who are the prominent market players and what is their approach to stay competitive?

What are some of the key trends in the Liquid Fertilizers industry?

What are the major challenges expected to hinder the growth of the industry in the coming years?

What opportunities can the business owners bank on to generate more profits and reduce cost?



