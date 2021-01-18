New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/18/2021 -- Liquid Handling Technology Market Industry Forecast To 2027



Reports and Data has added a new research report on the Liquid Handling Technology Market to its consistently extending database. The report is inclusive of the basic numerical data and certified data, which is gathered from certified sources and market experts. It includes and evaluates all the changes and shifts that are observed in the market and its supplementary markets. The provided information can, therefore, be used to improve and strengthen a firm's standing in the Liquid Handling Technology market.



Based on the industrial chain, this report mainly elaborates on the definition, types, applications, and major players of the Liquid Handling Technology market in detail. In-depth analysis of Liquid Handling Technology market status (2016-2027), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2027), regional industrial layout characteristics, and policies have also been included.



This is the only report that is inclusive of the current effect of the coronavirus on the market and its forecasted trend. The coronavirus has impacted all sectors of the world economy, and its impacts on the Liquid Handling Technology market are elucidated in-depth in this report.



Influential and dominant players in the Liquid Handling Technology market space:

AutoGen Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Analytik Jena AG, Aurora Biomed Inc., Biotek Instruments Inc., Corning Inc., Formulatrix Inc., Agilent Technologies, Danaher Corporation, and Lonza Group AG, among others.



Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Automated Workstations

Standalone Liquid Handlers

Integrated Liquid Handlers

Small Devices

Burettes

Pipettes

Dispensers

Others

Consumables

Reagents

Tubes & Plates

Other



Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Automated Liquid Handling

Semi-Automated Liquid Handling

Manual Liquid Handling



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Drug Discovery

ADMET Research

Cancer & Genomic Research

Bioprocessing

Others



End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical Companies

Contract Research Organizations



The Liquid Handling Technology report consists of streamlined financial data obtained from various research sources to provide specific and trustworthy analysis. An in-depth analysis of the market trends of the Liquid Handling Technology industry and how the factors affect its functioning. The factors are segmented into drivers and restraints for increased comprehensibility and understanding. The report also provides a detailed outlook of the Liquid Handling Technology market share along with strategic recommendations, on the basis of emerging segments.



The regions that have been included in the study are:

Regional Analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa



Some major points covered in this Liquid Handling Technology Market report:

An excessively meticulous study that helps in segmenting the useful data from the irrelevant.



The study has been segmented and sub-segmented into regions, end-users, applications, product types, players according to the influence they exercise in the Liquid Handling Technology market, their strategies, and the potential consumer bases that a new entrant can tap into.



In the next section, factors responsible for the growth of the market have been included. This data has been collected from the primary and secondary sources and has been approved by the industry specialists. It helps in understanding the key market segments and their future trends.



The participants of this industry who possess and employ influence over the Liquid Handling Technology market are highlighted in the study and their respective strategies to overcome the competition and challenges of the eco-system they perform in.



The Liquid Handling Technology market research report also presents an eight-year forecast on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow.



In the end, the report covers segment data, including industry segment, type segment, channel segment, etc., as well as the segments' market size, both in terms of volume and value. In addition, the report mentions client data from different industries, which is vital to manufacturers. The report has been collated with in-depth secondary research, comprehending the market access aspects across various geographies.



Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Liquid Handling Technology Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Liquid Handling Technology Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Surging adoption of automation in the pharmaceutical industry

4.2.2.2. Increasing investments in the drug development

4.2.2.3. Growing demand for ADMET testing

4.2.2.4. Growing demand for throughput screening

4.2.2.5. Technological advancements in bioprocessing

4.2.2.6. Growing R&D activities in cancer & genomic research

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Cost prohibitive liquid handling technology

4.2.3.2. Dearth of expertise for liquid handling technology in underdeveloped regions

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. ETOP Analysis

4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.8. Price trend Analysis

4.9. Customer Mapping

4.10. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

4.11. Global Recession Influence



Chapter 5. Liquid Handling Technology Market By Component Insights & Trends



Continued…



