New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2021 -- Liquid Handling Technology Market Size – USD 3,329.4 Million in 2019, Industry Growth - CAGR of 8.3%, Industry Trends –Growing demand for throughput screening.



The global liquid handling technology market is forecasted to reach USD 6,323.9 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The liquid handling technology market is observing rapid growth attributed to its increasing application in the drug discovery process. Quality control using liquid handling technology is crucial in compound preparation & management, due to the introduction of variability by compound volume errors in assays, even if it is the most robust one. During the early phase of compound preparation, it is essential that liquid-based solution volumes must be correct for precise analysis at a later stage. Identification and correction for liquid handling error at the early stage in the drug discovery process lead to saving time, resources, and money.



The Key Companies Profiled in the Market are:



AutoGen Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Analytik Jena AG, Aurora Biomed Inc., Biotek Instruments Inc., Corning Inc., Formulatrix Inc., Agilent Technologies, Danaher Corporation, and Lonza Group AG, among others.



Automated liquid handlers find usage in running drug compounds through ADMET assays that are beneficial in assessing absorption, distribution, metabolism, excretion, and toxicity characteristics. ADMET testing provides in-depth know-how about the drug interaction with the human body, and this data profile is vital in the decision-making process to carry out or stop any further development.



The COVID-19 impact:



The COVID-19 pandemic is having a significant impact on the pharmaceutical industry. There is a growing urgency to improve the care of affected people, as well as healthy individuals, by enhancing their immune strength by medication through various delivery modes. Further, a wide range of drugs and vaccinations are in the trial phase, and many more are being developed by pharmaceutical companies and research institutes to curb the spread of the virus, as well as cure the patients. All these factors are playing in a significant role in boost the demand of liquid handling technology, which is essential in the drug discovery and ADME toxicology testing process.



Further key findings from the report suggest



The gradually smaller group of drug compounds moving through each drug discovery process stage causes liquid handling error very costly and, in turn, drives the demand for liquid handling technology.



In genomics research laboratories, the preparation of the sample is the experiment's bottleneck, predominantly when it comes to high-throughput NGS. Thus, an increasing number of genomics laboratories are adopting liquid-handling automation to achieve an efficient and economical sequencing workflow.



Manual liquid handling technology such as hand pipetting is considered fast in small applications when carried out by a skilled professional. Although, manual liquid handling technology is easy and direct, it does present risks associated with technician-to-technician variability.



Europe contributed to the second-largest market share in 2019, due to the increasing R&D activities in the drug discovery process and the pharmaceutical sector's growth.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented into the global liquid handling technology market on the basis of component, product type, application, end-user, and region:



Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Automated Workstations

Standalone Liquid Handlers

Integrated Liquid Handlers

Small Devices

Burettes

Pipettes

Dispensers

Others

Consumables

Reagents

Tubes & Plates

Others



Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Automated Liquid Handling

Semi-Automated Liquid Handling

Manual Liquid Handling



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Drug Discovery

ADMET Research

Cancer & Genomic Research

Bioprocessing

Others



End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical Companies

Contract Research Organizations



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



North America

U.S

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

MEA

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM



