Liquid Hydrogen Market : Global Industry Analysis by the Messer Group GmbH, Showa Denko K. K., Ballard Power Systems Inc

Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/21/2020 -- The liquid hydrogen market is poised to expand at a substantial rate over the coming years due to the decreasing dependence on oil and diesel. The global Liquid Hydrogen Market is predicted to be valued at USD 50.39 Billion by 2027, expanding at CAGR of 5.6%, according to the latest report by Emergen Research. The increasing need for liquid hydrogen to decrease the carbon emissions in vehicles is forecasted to be the key factor propelling the industry growth.



Market Drivers



The rising government policies for environment safety due to high carbon emission rate is forecasted to augment the progress of the industry. The augmenting demand for electric vehicles to mitigate environmental pollution is anticipated to further fuel the market growth during the projected timeline. Furthermore, the increasing preference for lightweight fuel alternatives is expected to further fuel the need for liquid hydrogen market in the forecast timeline. Moreover, the storage of liquid hydrogen is easier than gaseous hydrogen and occupies less storage space, which is further predicted to boost the market demand.



Key participants include- The Messer Group GmbH, Showa Denko K. K., Ballard Power Systems Inc., Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., Iwatani Corporation, Linde PLC, FuelCell Energy, Inc., Koatsu Gas Kogyo Co., Ltd., Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation, and Plug Power Inc. among others.



Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Electrolysis

Steam Reforming

Coal Gasification

Others



Distribution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Pipelines

Cryogenic liquid tankers



End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Automotive

Chemical

Aerospace

Electronics



Regional Analysis



North America is forecasted to command the market in the projected timeframe owing to the increased demand for liquid hydrogen from large research organization such as NASA to advance the space exploration. Liquid hydrogen is extensively used in satellite launching, thereby driving the regional growth. The Asia Pacific is forecasted to be the rapidly growing market in the global landscape owing to the surging adoption of electric vehicles to mitigate carbon emissions in emerging nations like Japan, China, and South Korea, and others.



The research provides answers to the following key questions:



What will be the growth rate and the market size of the liquid hydrogen industry for the forecast period 2020-2027?



What are the major driving forces expected to impact the development of the liquid hydrogen market across different regions?



Who are the major driving forces expected to decide the fate of the industry worldwide?



Who are the prominent market players making a mark in the liquid hydrogen market with their winning strategies?



Which industry trends are likely to shape the future of the industry during the forecast period 2020-2027?



What are the key barriers and threats believed to hinder the development of the industry?



What are the future opportunities in the liquid hydrogen market?



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Liquid Hydrogen Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Liquid Hydrogen Market Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. The increasing concern about emission control



4.2.2.2. The growing demand for less oil and diesel dependence



4.2.2.3. The rising demand for electric vehicle



4.2.2.4. The increasing use of liquid hydrogen in electronic manufacturing



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. High flammability range



4.2.3.2. High Cost



4.2.3.3. Low density



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis



4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Thank you for reading our report. For further details or to inquire about the customization of the report, please let us know. We will offer you the report as per your requirements.

