Liquid Pouch Packaging Market Is Foreseen to Surpass 7,000 Kilo Tons by 2024 : By Key Players Ampac, Pack O Flex, Sampack Group, Filsilpek, Packman Industries, PouchTec I

Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/15/2020 -- Liquid pouch packaging market, an innate vertical of the global specialty chemicals business space, has witnessed exponential growth trends since a while now. This growth is aptly credited to the enhanced versatility brought forth by industry leaders in the packaging domain. For instance, Dow Chemical Company had in 2018 organized the 30th Awards for Packaging Innovation. Reports claim that the Diamond Award, considered to be the highest honor, was grabbed by Procter and Gamble's Air Assist. This package, that looks like a stand-up pouch, uses compressed air to inflate some parts of the package, and is more like a flexible option with an ecommerce-friendly format.



This move is indicative of the fact that the roadmap of the global liquid pouch packaging market will continue to depict appreciable progress in the years ahead. In recent times, rising health concerns have expedited consumer consciousness about packaged food and beverages. This has resulted in rising requirement for specialized liquid pouch packaging products. Statista reports suggest that the worldwide consumer spending on energy drinks in 2018 amounted to over USD 3.14 billion. As this number continues to rise, liquid pouch packaging product demand will observe a commendable increase.



The advent of liquid pouches has indeed brought about a revolutionary change in the field of food packaging. The convenience that these pouches provide for carrying food items has made them a staple not only across the F&B sector, but also in the personal care, pharmaceutical, and home care industries.



Driven by a strong outlook in pharmaceutical, personal care, industrial, and food & beverage applications, spout & non-spout liquid pouch packaging market is likely to gain remarkable traction through 2024. Changing consumer lifestyle and growing preference for convenient packaging are the key factors fueling product demand.



Introduction of high-quality hygiene and aseptic packing alternatives across various applications has not only extended shelf life of packaged products, but also provided low weight advantages. Escalating demand for hygienic packaged food & beverages, drugs & medicines, personal care products is poised to foster industry size over the coming years. Increasing demand for ready to eat food due to hectic lifestyles and lack of time has paved way for convenient pouch packaging options.



Eating habits of the consumers keep evolving. While many prefer fast food products, many people are inclined towards diet food. Currently, healthy food consumption trend is also gaining popularity. Growing preference for fruit pulp, juices and liquid diet may foster spout and non-spout liquid pouch packaging market trends.



In 2017, liquid pouch packaging market size from the personal care segment recorded gains of over USD 620 million in terms of revenue. Rapid urbanization and improved lifestyle have led to amplified adoption of personal care products in several countries including Germany, China, France, U.S. and others. Expansive scope of product application in personal care packaging includes hair gels, liquid soaps, conditioners, shampoo and creams.



As per estimates, North America is likely to hold around 25% of the market share by 2024 owing to presence of prominent industry players as well as speedy technological developments across the region. Moreover, strict food safety standards set forth of the U.S. government will further direct attention towards highly hygienic package options.



