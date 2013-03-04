Liquid Raspberry Ketones - 73% Price Drop Announced

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/04/2013 -- Feeling10 just kicked off the launch of their newest product; a 100% natural, liquid raspberry ketones weight loss supplement. This unique, highly-concentrated, all-natural product offers many weight loss benefits over other raspberry ketone products available today. To really make a big splash and get people talking, Feeling10 President Jack Paisley just announced a huge price drop and free shipping.



There are a fair amount of raspberry ketone products on the market, but the Liquid Raspberry Ketone that Feeling10 manufacturers is better in one big way. The big difference is that this product is liquid form – the benefits of the weight loss supplement being liquid form is that the body absorbs 98% of liquids that the body ingests, compared to only 3%-20% absorption with pills. That being said, a liquid weight loss product is a much better value than those weight loss pills that are currently on the market.



Physician and daytime talk show celebrity Dr. Oz mentioned the benefits of liquid raspberry ketone as a weight loss stimulant last year, and since then, demand for this weight loss supplement has skyrocketed. Dr. Oz promoted raspberry ketone for spurring serious weight loss in animal tests. Raspberry ketone in and of itself is a great weight loss product; now that it will be available in liquid form and not just capsules or pills, its popularity will likely grow even more as users see its benefits for losing weight.



What Are Raspberry Ketones?

This is a substance that is found in several berries on the market today. It is a natural antioxidant and weight-loss enzyme that works directly with your body in regard to promoting fat loss and energy production. Similar to many superfoods on the market today, many which target anti-aging, raspberry ketones are natural antioxidants that offers many additional benefits that promote losing weight. Similar to the chemical structure of capsaicin, which is found in several varieties of chili peppers, the substance actually helps influence fat metabolism, inhibits the absorption, and also aids in the oxidation of fat itself which can increase your energy levels.



How Can Raspberry Ketones Help With Weight Loss?

Red raspberries have a chemical within them called a ketone. A ketone is a natural phenolic compound that is found in a variety of fruits including cranberries, blackberries, and of course red raspberries.



Even though it is also used for perfumes and food additives, it's main benefit for humans is in the area of weight loss. Ketones work by helping the body reduce its need to store body fat, and can also increase your overall metabolism giving you more energy by enhancing the way that it processes food. Also, your appetite will be suppressed, thus helping you reduce the amount of weight that you would normally gain because you are not constantly hungry.



Whether you want to drop a few pounds, go down a dress size or two or finally get on track with your health and wellness goals, liquid raspberry ketone is worth trying.



However, like any weight loss supplement on the market, you definitely get out of it what you put into it. Simply put, if you follow a healthy diet and incorporate some light activity into you week, your results with liquid raspberry ketone will be accelerated that much more.



For a limited time only, Feeling10 President Jack Paisley is offering a 73% price drop to celebrate the launch of this new product! Get Liquid Raspberry Ketone at the lowest price it will ever be with this awesome new promotion.Paisley’s states, “To really put consumers at ease, we decided to use Amazon.com as the exclusive online reseller for our liquid raspberry ketones product. Amazon is one of Americas most trusted companies and brands and we are thrilled to be working with them."



Even though it has only been available for a very short time, there are already many positive raspberry ketone reviews on this product. Now, you can take advantage of it as well and save 73%.



About Feeling10

Feeling10 is all about helping you to look, feel and be your absolute best through improved wellness, nutrition and supplementation. All products, include their flagship raspberry ketones weight loss supplement, are manufactured here in the USA and are designed to give you the results you want, the quality you demand, at a price that makes sense. Your satisfaction and happiness is guaranteed.



