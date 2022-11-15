Liquid Ring Compressors Market Worth $337 Million by 2026

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/15/2022 -- The report "Liquid Ring Compressors Market by Type (Single-stage, Two-stage), Material Type (Stainless Steel, Cast Iron), Flow Rate (25 – 600 M3H; 600 – 3,000 M3H; 3,000 – 10,000 M3H; Over 10,000 M3H), Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" The liquid ring compressors market size was USD 240 million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 337 million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2021 to 2026, owing to the increasing global energy consumption and steadily rising gas transportation sector.



By type, two-stage is the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period of 2021 to 2026.

The significant growth in the pharmaceutical industry will lead to an increase in the demand for liquid ring compressors. By type, the two-stage pumps are more efficient at much higher vacuum levels. Also, they are better suited for handling solvents at much higher levels of vacuum.



By flow rate, 3000-10,000 m3/h segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The liquid ring compressors with a flow rate of 3,000-10,000 m3/h are considered medium capacity liquid ring compressors. Medium capacity liquid ring compressors are used in diverse applications across industries such as oil & gas and petrochemical & chemical. High demand from pulp & paper, oil & gas, power generation, and chemical industries is expected to fuel the growth of this segment.



North America is expected to be the second-largest market in 2020, in terms of value.

North America is expected to be the second-largest market for liquid ring compressors during the forecast period. There is an increasing demand for liquid ring compressors from water and wastewater treatment plants in the region. Also, industries such as food & beverage, chemical processing, and pharmaceutical are driving the demand for liquid ring compressors in the region.



The key market players include Busch Vacuum Solutions (Germany), Flowserve Corporation (US), Atlas Copco (Sweden), Ingersoll Rand (US), DEKKER Vacuum Technologies, Inc. (US), Graham Corporation (US), Cutes Corp. (Taiwan), Zibo Zhaohan Vacuum Pump Co., Ltd (China), OMEL (Brazil), and Speck (Germany). These players have adopted product launches, agreements, acquisitions, mergers & acquisitions, and expansions as their growth strategies.