Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2020 -- The Liquid Silicone Rubber (LSR) Market Research Report 2020 to 2025 presents an in-depth assessment of the Station Liquid Silicone Rubber (LSR) It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective considering the following parameters; cost, revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). The bottom-up approach was used to estimate the global market size of Station Liquid Silicone Rubber (LSR) based on end-use applications in the various regions, in terms of USD million. The report covers the historic growth of the market, the impact of the COVID-19, and also forecasts its recovery post-COVID-19. The report also presents forecasts for Liquid Silicone Rubber (LSR) investments from 2020 till 2026.



Top Companies in the Global Liquid Silicone Rubber (LSR) Market

Dow Inc. (NYSE: DOW), BlueStar, Momentive, ShinEtsu, KCC Corporation, Wacker Chemicals, Tianci Materials, Guangdong Polysil, Laur Silicone, Shenzhen SQUARE Silicone, Jiangsu Tianchen, Dongguan New Orient Technology, among others.



According to this study, over the next five years, the Liquid Silicone Rubber (LSR) market will register a 4.9%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 908.4 million by 2025, from $ 748.8 million in 2019.



Market Overview:

Liquid silicone rubber (LSR) is a high purity platinum-cure silicone. LSR is well suited for injection molding owing to its excellent liquidity. It's also very ideal for complex molds since it easily fits in the most complex parts of any mold.



Among elastomers, Liquid Silicone Rubber (LSR) has a relatively short history. During the late 1970s, LSR's two-component systems have quickly increased in popularity over the past four decades due to their advantages over Gum Silicone Rubbers. Not only are faster cycle times and fleshless molding possible, but all secondary equipment is contained near the molding press and there is no need to mill or process the material in any way before use. LSR is also popular due to its ability to compete with typical thermoplastic elastomers: similar production rates can be achieved and LSR utilize slightly modified thermoplastic molding equipment, allowing for minimal initial capital investment. Liquid silicone rubber (LSR) is often the preferred choice of producers of rubber parts. That is because LSRs offer better end-product performance, and the injection molding technique offers high levels of automation and almost 24/7 production. LSRs also are ideal for rubber parts in general applications, as well as for specific market demands. However, the expensive price limits the use of LSR.



Market Insights:

The liquid silicone rubber (LSR) industry concentration is relatively high. The global liquid silicone rubber (LSR) industry's top ten producers were around accounted for 70% of industrial production in 2016 with facilities located around the world. The global liquid silicone rubber (LSR) production had reached to 105.1K Tonnes in 2016. The biggest global liquid silicone rubber (LSR) companies in the world are the Dow Corning. Wacker Chemicals, Momentive, ShinEtsu, KCC Corporation, Laur Silicone, Tianci Materials, Guangdong Polysil, Shenzhen SQUARE Silicone, BlueStar Xinghuo, Jiangsu Tianchen, and Dongguan New Orient Technology are the main players in this industry.



The global liquid silicone rubber (LSR) industry is mainly led by the United States, Europe, and China. These areas have a large number of downstream industries to support this industry. After decades of development, in the United States, Europe, and Japan, the liquid silicone rubber (LSR) industry has been very mature. Most manufacturers have a stable industrial chain. Over the past few years, China's LSR industry has maintained rapid growth due to downstream demand and new manufacturer entry. In 2016, the United States, Europe, and China occupy the global 29%, 19%, and 33%consumption market share.



Liquid silicone rubber was pioneered by Dow Corning and introduced to the rubber fabrication marketplace in the late seventies. LSRs are widely used in injection molding, fabric coating, dipping, and extrusion coating processes. Application areas are numerous, including the automotive, aerospace, appliance, business machine, electrical, and consumer industries. The downstream demand for liquid silicone rubber (LSR) is rigidity. Liquid silicone rubbers offer a wide range of applications, from the automotive industry, mechanical and process engineering, through electrical applications, the transmission, and distribution industry, through to construction, foods, health care, and the medical sector. In 2016, the home appliance and food contact industry were the largest filed with 34% consumption market share.



The Liquid Silicone Rubber (LSR) market can be divided based on product types and its sub-type, major applications and Third Party usage area, and important regions.



This report segments the global Liquid Silicone Rubber (LSR) Market based on Types are

Industrial Grade LSR

Food Grade LSR

Medical Grade LSR



Based on Application, the Global Liquid Silicone Rubber (LSR) Market is Segmented into

Medical Products

Home Appliance and Food Contact

Automotive

Electronics and Electrical

Building Industry

Defense

Others



Regions Are covered By Liquid Silicone Rubber (LSR) Market Report 2020 To 2025.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico).

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy).

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia).



