Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/06/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) shares over potential securities laws violations by Liquidity Services, Inc. and certain of its directors and officers in connection certain financial statements was announced.



Investors who purchased shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT), you have certain options and you should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) concerning whether a series of statements by Liquidity Services, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) reported that its Total Revenue rose from $219.01 million for the 12 months period that ended on Sept. 30, 2009 to $475.30 million for the 12 months period that ended on Sept. 30, 2012 and that its respective Net Income increased from $5.72 million to $48.30 million.



Shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) grew from as low as $12.65 per share in January 2011 to as high as $64.68 per share in May 2012.



In early January 2013 NASDAQ:LQDT shares traded at roughly $40 per share.



Then on Jan. 31, 2013, Liquidity Services, Inc. announced its first quarter FY 2013 financial results.



Among other things, Liquidity Services, Inc. also issued its financial guidance for the next quarter and the FY 2013.



Shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) dropped from $41.07 per share on Jan. 30, 2013 to as low as $29.51 per share on Jan. 31, 2013.



On Feb. 5, 2013, NASDAQ:LQDT shares closed at $33.81 per share.



