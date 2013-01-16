Liquidmetal Technologies Inc (OTC:LQMT) Long Term Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/16/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of current long-term stockholders of shares Liquidmetal Technologies Inc (OTC:LQMT) was announced concerning whether certain Liquidmetal Technologies officers and directors possibly breached their fiduciary duties in connection with certain statements.



Investors who are current long-term stockholder of shares of Liquidmetal Technologies Inc (OTC:LQMT), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Liquidmetal Technologies officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties in connection with their conduct in seeking shareholders’ approval for an amendment to Liquidmetal Technologies’ Certificate of Incorporation.



In the Proxy Statement filed by Liquidmetal Technologies Inc with the Securities and Exchange Commission the Board of Directors recommends that Liquidmetal Technologies’ shareholders vote to approve an amendment to Liquidmetal Technologies’ Certificate of Incorporation to increase the number of shares of the Company’s common stock the Company is authorized to issue from 400,000,000 shares to 500,000,000 shares.



According to the investigation the issuance of the additional shares could have a severe dilutive effect on the shares of OTC:LQMT common stock.



Liquidmetal Technologies Inc reported that its annual Revenue fell from $20.57 million in 2010 to $0.97 million in 2011.



Shares of Liquidmetal Technologies Inc (OTC:LQMT) closed on Jan. 11, 2013 at $01.06 per share.



