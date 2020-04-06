Liraglutide Market Business Opportunities 2025 - Top Companies Are HEC Pharm, Bachem, Bharat Pharmaceuticals, Kingpep Biotechnology

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/06/2020 -- Liraglutide (NN2211) is a long-acting glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonist, binding to the same receptors as does the endogenous metabolic hormone GLP-1 that stimulates insulin secretion. Marketed under the brand name Victoza, it is an injectable drug developed by Novo Nordisk for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. In 2015, Novo Nordisk began marketing it in the U.S. under the brand name Saxenda as a treatment for obesity in adults with at least one weight-related comorbid condition.



The total amount of Patents about Liraglutide are 1871, among those Patents, 44%is about application, 26%is about Combination therapy, and 12%is about Preparation method.



An analysis of Liraglutide market has been provided in the latest report launched by Dataintelo.com that primarily focuses on the market trends, demand spectrum, and future prospects of this industry over the forecast period. Furthermore, the report provides a detailed statistical overview in terms of trends outlining the geographical opportunities and contributions by prominent industry share contenders.



Segment by Key players:

- HEC Pharm

- Bachem

- Bharat Pharmaceuticals

- Kingpep Biotechnology

- Shenzhen JYMed Technology

- Wuxi Asiapeptide

- AmbioPharm



Segment by Type:

- Pills

- Liquid



Segment by Application:

- Hospital

- Drug Store



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



Table of Content:



1. Executive Summary



2. Assumptions and Acronyms Used



3. Research Methodology



4. Liraglutide Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Market Taxonomy

4.1.2. Market Definition

4.2. Macro-Economic Factors

4.2.1. Industry Outlook

4.3. Liraglutide Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Market Drivers

4.3.2. Market Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunity

4.3.4. Market Trends

4.4. Liraglutide Market - Supply Chain

4.5. Global Liraglutide Market Forecast

4.5.1. Liraglutide Market Size (US$ Mn) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.2. Liraglutide Market Size (000' Units) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.3. Liraglutide Market Absolute $ Opportunity



5. Global Liraglutide Market Analysis and Forecast by Type

5.1. Market Trends

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Type

5.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Type

5.3. Liraglutide Market Size and Volume Forecast by Type

5.3.1. Fabricated Frame

5.3.2. Tube and Coupler

5.3.3. Mobile

5.3.4. Pole

5.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Type

5.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Type



6. Global Liraglutide Market Analysis and Forecast by Application

6.1. Market Trends

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Application

6.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Application

6.3. Liraglutide Market Size and Volume Forecast by Application

6.3.1. Personal Decoration

6.3.2. Commercial Decoration

6.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Application

6.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Application



7. Global Liraglutide Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel

7.1. Market Trends

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Sales Channel

7.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Sales Channel

7.3. Liraglutide Market Size and Volume Forecast by Sales Channel

7.3.1. Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

7.3.2. Aftermarket

7.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Sales Channel

7.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Sales Channel



8. Global Liraglutide Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

8.1. Market Trends

8.2. Introduction

8.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Region

8.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Region

8.3. Liraglutide Market Size and Volume Forecast by Region

8.3.1. North America

8.3.2. Latin America

8.3.3. Europe

8.3.4. Asia Pacific

8.3.5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

8.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Region

8.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Region

8.6. Global Liraglutide Demand Share Forecast, 2019-2029



Continued……



