Lisa Douglas Explains Concerns Regarding Metal on Metal Hip Implants

North Little Rock, AR -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/25/2013 -- In metal on metal hip implants, the metal ball and the metal cup rub against each other during ambulation. Metal can also be released from anywhere the components touch. This causes tiny metal particles to be deposited into the space around the implant causing tissue death. Some of the metal ions such as cobalt and chromium originating from the metal implant itself or from the metal particles produced from the friction will enter the bloodstream.



Over time, the metal particles around the implants cause cellular damage to the joint, including destruction of the bone and/or tissue. Soft tissue damage may lead to pain, implant loosening, implant failure, and the need to have the implant removed and replaced with another one.



If patients with metal on metal hip implants develop any symptoms that may indicate that their hip implant has failed, it is extremely important for them to make an appointment with their orthopaedic surgeons. The surgeon should examine the hip as well as perform other diagnostic tests to evaluate these symptoms including: using a needle to remove fluid from around the joint (joint aspiration); MRI, blood tests, including checking levels of metal ions in the blood.



Patients who receive metal on metal hip implants should also watch for other changes in their general health, such as new or worsening symptoms of their hip. If they are seen by a new doctor to evaluate other health conditions that aren’t pertaining to their hip replacement, they should let their medical doctor know they have a metal on metal hip implant. The metal on metal hip implant recipient could be experiencing a systemic reaction related to the metal particles (metallosis) being released by their hip implant. These symptoms include:



General hypersensitivity reaction (skin rash)



Cardiomyopathy



Neurological changes including sensory changes (auditory, or visual impairments)



Psychological status change (including depression or cognitive impairment)



Renal function impairment



Thyroid dysfunction (including neck discomfort, fatigue, weight gain or feeling cold



