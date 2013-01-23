Lisa Douglas RN/Attorney Recognized Once Again as Best Attorney in the Stephens Media North Little Rock Times Poll

North Little Rock, AR -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/23/2013 -- Lisa Douglas, recognized as best attorney for the fourth consecutive year. In the 2012 NLR Times Poll published by Stephens media, Lisa Douglas has once again been recognized as best attorney.



Stephens media develops its list of best of the best through a reader nomination and polling process of it’s central Arkansas readers. The award was given by the Stephens Media Group, a newspaper serving the Central Arkansas community.



The award was given for the year 2012 and is the 4th year in a row that Lisa Douglas has been given this award.



Lisa has been licensed as a Registered Nurse for over two decades and brings this medical experience to her representation of plaintiffs who have been seriously injured as a result of others' carelessness or reckless actions. She focuses on auto accidents, product liability (defective products), defective hip replacements, medical malpractice, social security disability and nursing home abuse.



If you have hip replacement pain, you may have a defective product. For more information go to http://www.HipReplacements.us



Law Offices of Lisa Douglas has two locations to serve you: Heber Springs and North Little Rock. For more information go to http://www.LisaGDouglas.com



Contact:

Law Offices of Lisa Douglas

2300 Main

North Little Rock, AR 72114

(501)798-0004