Atlanta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- All Media inquiries related to The Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes Foundation, Brand & Image is being represented by The Celebritypreneur Public Relations Firm, based out of Hollywood Ca.



Although she was a member of one of the most successful pop groups of all time, Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes spent a good portion of the last years of her life very far from the limelight. In the late 1990s she traveled to the impoverished Central American country of Honduras for the first time, and soon made a second home for herself there. She was drawn to the country’s natural beauty, holistic healing, and most of all to its people. When she passed away there in 2002, she was in the process of bringing to fruition her dream of establishing a non-profit educational and medical center on some property she owned near the coastal cities of La Ceiba and Jutiapa. Today, the Lisa Lopes Foundation is poised to make Lisa’s dream a reality.



Keeping the dream alive Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes Sister, 1st Lady of HipRock, Reigndrop Lopes, recently released her new single in dedication to her sister "Looking out my Left Eye", can be found on itunes and at http://www.reigndropmusic.net/



Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes Music Festival



The Lisa Lopes Foundation will proudly present the 2nd Annual Left Eye Music Fest, September 28th 2013 at the Porter Sandford III Performing Arts Center at 3181 Rainbow Drive in Decatur, GA. The family-fun event will fuse and celebrate Left Eye's original style and eclectic taste in music, fashion, food and fun. Open to the public, the 1-day festival featuring a kids concert, talent showcase, fashion show and star studded tribute concert, will be proceeded by the invitation-only Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes Press Reception and Legacy Celebration on her birthday; Saturday, May 25th at BarOne locate at 687 Memorial Drive. Proceeds from the exclusive reception and Left Eye Music Fest will benefit the programs and initiatives of the Lisa Lopes Foundation.



The Left Eye Music Fest (#LEMF) was envisioned by Lisa's younger siblings; Ronald and Reigndrop Lopes to commemorate the legacy of the critically acclaimed artist. The annual event will rally fans, arts and entertainment and national communities to offer a philanthropic & interactive live media experience to the masses, in Lisa's honor.



Great surprises are in Store for Fans as planning of the Left Eye Music Festival is underway!



Stay Tuned!



About Kimberly Jessy

Kimberly Jessy Is a Publicity Chic, Media Darling and Stand Out Expert. Kimberly has written for CNN, Yahoo, and Huffington along other major online media outlets.



Kimberly knows what its like to make someone a celebrity, she has been tapped on the shoulders many times to help Tyra Banks Producers & The Mike & Juliet Show Producers get guests for their shows. Kimberly did PR in conjunction with the NBA Clippers & Sparks and is an award winning Publicist.