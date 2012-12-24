Lisa Lieberman-Wang's Book Hits #1 Seller on Amazon in Three Categories on the First Day of Pre-Launch

West Milford, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/24/2012 -- Lisa Lieberman-Wang’s book entitled F.I.N.E. to Fab, 7 Secrets of a Successful Woman's Journey Away from Depression; Disordered Eating & Self Sabotage hit the #1 seller on Amazon in three categories on the first day of pre-launch. The said book is a blueprint that awakens readers to their authentic self by providing practical, effective and scientific-based pieces of advice.



According to Lieberman-Wang, her reason for coming up with the book was a way to pay blessing forward from overcoming her own personal challenges and a means to fulfill her mission of providing transformational programs for women to empower them in embracing inner peace and power back in their lives. A licensed NLP Master Practitioner, she works with women to help them break through hindrances in life that weigh them down. She also provides tools that aid women in improving several aspects of their life such as career, families and relationships.



In the book, the author tackles the most common issues that women of the present society are faced with. Her pieces of advice are substantial, comprehensive and practical yet presented in a witty and interesting way, making it engaging according to most readers.



“Study this book as if your life depended on it because it already may. Lisa Lieberman-Wang is an expert at helping people follow her path from fine (F*@%*d Up, Insecure, Neurotic & Emotional…fine) to FAB. Her 7 Secrets to overcoming self-sabotage makes it simple and attainable to live a more peaceful and empowered life now. Please…get one for yourself and one for every woman, of every age, you care about.” -Raymond Aaron, NY Times Bestselling Author of Chicken Soup for the Parent’s Soul



“In her book, fine to FAB, Lisa Lieberman-Wang has compiled a wealth of tools and resources to help save you years of frustration and pain from disordered eating and depression that are too seldom taught. Let it be your guide to creating a new life story.” -Deborah Battersby, Author, Success Coach, Success Matrix CEO



Critics believe that one of the major factors that influenced the staggering success of the author’s book is her credentials and experience in the field of NLP. Lisa was the guest host on the television show, For The Health of It with Dr. Barrett. As a professional speaker, she has trained more than 70,000 entrepreneurs in the last 20 years on wellness, leadership, and sales/marketing strategies to grow their businesses and their minds. She also writes, teaches, and lectures on the relationship between food, spending, spirituality, body and mind, and self.



In 2011, Lisa became part of an elite group of Platinum Partners with Anthony Robbins and was personally coached by him. She met with master teachers from around the world while traveling to some of the most spectacular destinations on earth. She studied with some of the World’s Leading Personal Growth Experts, Renowned Wellness Doctors, Psychologists, Neuro-Linguistic Programming (NLP) Masters and Creators, Non-Medical Alternative Guru’s and Leaders spanning eight countries and eight states, flying over 100,000 miles.



To help women around the world experience a great life transformation through surrounding themselves with positivity, Lieberman-Wang encourages everyone to discover what her book has in store.



For more information about F.I.N.E. to Fab, 7 Secrets of a Successful Woman's Journey Away from Depression, Disordered Eating & Self Sabotage, visit its website at http://www.finetofabbook.com or http://www.finetofab.com. Interested buyers can also visit Wang’s website at http://www.LisaLiebermanWang.com or email at info@finetofab.com or call 1-877-250-7275.



Name: Lisa Lieberman-Wang, author

Company: Superlative Alternatives, Inc

Address: West Milford, New Jersey

Website: http://www.finetofab.com

Book Website:http://www.finetofabbook.com

Author’s Website: http://www.LisaLiebermanWang.com

Phone: 1-877-250-7275