Lisa N Edwards Will Be Attending the Australian's in Film Awards Night

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2013 -- Los Angeles, October 23, 2013: Lisa N Edwards is going to share the dais with some amazing actors like Jacqui Weaver and Robert Pattinson on the occasion of Australian’s In Film Awards Night and the Gala dinner. The actress is very much excited to attend this event where she will get an opportunity to have a close interaction with some of the film industry veterans who are likely to attend this event. She sees this as a lifetime opportunity and is pretty confident of getting some amazing memorable moments.



Lisa is also excited about being selected as a finalist in the New York Screenplay Competition. Lisa and Sonita Singh's script LIMBO has been selected for the award and she is much sure that she will receive some appreciation from some of the leading film actors for her screenplay. And she will get a chance to share more about her projects that she is currently working on with these actors.



Speaking about her plan to attend the event, Lisa states happily, “I am thrilled to have been selected as a finalist in the New York Screenplay Competition. And also to be invited to the Australian's in Film Gala Dinner in October, to be seated with such amazing actors like Jacqui Weaver and Robert Pattinson is an honor.”



According to Lisa, LIMBO brings her a great achievement. The screenplay has been selected in the list of top 10 out of hundreds of entries sent to the competition. This thriller explores deeply the fascinating subject of the God and the Devil and reveals some amazing facts that take a human being to a thrilling journey.



Lisa N Edwards speaks about her screenplay and reveals what makes it exceptional, “LIMBO is gripping, dark and will make you think, it will take you to places and make you cry - sometimes you need to feel those emotions, it is extremely well written and thought provoking. A worthy finalist!”



LIMBO is drawing much attention from the film industry enthusiasts and it’s going to bring all appreciation that Lisa and Sonita deserve for their outstanding screenplay. Moreover, Lisa is very much hopeful of receiving some wide acclaims on the Awards night. One can learn more about Lisa and her screenplay at http://www.lisanedwards.com.au/ .



About Lisa N Edwards

Lisa is truly a versatile personality and plays a different variety of roles in her personal as well as professional life. She is an actress, presenter and producer. And her latest award winning screenplay writing stint establishes her as a great screenplay writer as well. She is the Founding Managing Director of Visual Media Group, a company dedicated to offering services for the promotion of the film and visual media industry. Lisa is a NIDA Graduate and a great film fanatic.



For Media Inquiries –

Contact Person: Lisa N Edwards

Telephone: +61418590618

Email: me@lisanedwards.com.au

Website: http://www.lisanedwards.com.au