Lisa Parker's Wholesale Cosmetics List Is Now Available

Little Rock, AR -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2013 -- Little Rock, Ar USA, August 22, 2013 – Wholesalecosmeticlist.com has officially launched their website. The site sells a list of wholesale makeup suppliers that supply top of the line brands such as Bobbi Brown, MAC, Hard Candy, Smashbox, Clinique, Lancome, Maybelline, Revlon, Estee Lauder, Elizabeth Arden, Urban Decay, Too Faced Inc. and much more. This list is great for those individuals who have always wanted to start a business selling makeup.



Lisa Parker is the individual who created this list and she claims she uses the same list to make $893.00 per day. She didn’t just toss this list together - it took her a total of 7 years to find, test, refine and offer this list of legit wholesale makeup suppliers. She has used this same list for many years in order to create a good business via eBay.



The Difference between This List and the “Others”



There are quite a few differences between this list and the other lists that are posted on the Internet. For starters, this list is legit. The reason she can source such high end products at a cheap price is because they are:



- Liquidated stock

- Over-runs

- End of line stock

- New releases

- Discontinued items

- Packages may be slightly damage

- They may not have a box



Users Will Get More Than a List



Lisa Parker offers more than a list. When users purchase the list, she will also show them how to use the list and set up their own successful store on eBay. There are very few people out there who know everything she will be teaching.



Individuals who are tired of guessing and do not have much money to spare for errors are encouraged to purchase this wholesale cosmetic list so they can get their business running right away.



About Wholesale Cosmetic List

The wholesale cosmetic list was created by Lisa Parker. Lisa Parker has run a successful makeup business on eBay for a total of 7 years. The list that she is selling is a list of the wholesales she uses in order to get the merchandise she sells on eBay. By using the wholesalers on this list, she has made $12,000 per month.



Company Contact : Lisa Parker

Company Email: support@ wholesalecosmeticslist.com

Company Phone : 501-376-8111