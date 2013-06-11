Lisa Phillips - Experienced Life Coach

Sydney, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2013 -- Lisa Phillips is a Life Coach and NLP Practitioner based in Sydney. She has been coaching for over ten years helping individuals in all areas of their lives including relationships, self-confidence, career, finances and family issues.



Lisa has her own radio show and has interviewed many self-development experts including Beverly Engel, Sandy Forster and Dawn Breslin. Lisa has appeared on Channel 7 ‘The Morning Show’ and many national radio shows. She is also a regular contributor Women’s, health and lifestyle magazines.



Toxic Relationships: Are you in one?



The string of celebrities that have admitted to domestic and emotional abuse in recent years is a clear indication that anyone can be in a toxic relationship. In fact researchers believe that around one in four Australian women will experience these forms of abuse some time in their life.



Sydney life coach Lisa Phillips, 41 know this all too well, because she was one of them. And it took her at least seven painful attempts to get out and more importantly, stay out, of an emotionally and verbally abusive relationship.



She’s also recently finished her self-help eBook ‘Step out of Abuse and into Love’, where she recounts her personal experiences and guides readers through techniques that have worked for her. In this book she helps people learning to love themselves enough, to only settle for Healthy relationships. Lisa has a team of experts who are supporting her in her new book including Oprah guests Patricia Evans and Beverly Engel.



Confidence / Self Esteem Issues



Lisa can provide inspirational tips to build up confidence levels in just two weeks. This includes increasing confidence in all areas of your life including relationships, career and friendships. Lisa can also help people overcome negative thinking and start to really believe in themselves removing negative thought patterns such as feeling not good enough or not worthy enough. She also coaches individuals to release negative emotions such as resentment, envy and feeling inferior to others. Lisa also has and effective processes to build up your self-esteem muscle, removing self-doubt and ensuring you have good boundaries in place.



Health and Lifestyle



Need some tips in achieving health goals or motivating yourself to success? Lisa can assist with simple tips to keep you on track and achieve your goals. Lisa can also help with body image issues or just learning to feel good about yourself!



