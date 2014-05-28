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List of Jobs That Don't Require a Bachelor's Degree but Will Still Pay the Bill - Success Is Made for Everybody

The higher one’s educational attainment is, the higher the chances of having a bright future and bigger opportunities. However, individuals who didn’t manage to step into college for some reasons will not be left behind for there are opportunities out there that don’t require a bachelor’s degree but offer decent pay.

 

Anoka, MN -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2014 -- "For job seekers who simply didn't or couldn't attend college, there are still many rewarding career opportunities available if they know where to look, including in fields such as health care, personal services and information technology," says Tony Lee, CareerCast Publisher. "To land one of these jobs, you'll need to compensate with good, old fashioned hard work and some post-high school training.”

Studies reveal that a degree holder will have a more rewarding career than the ones who haven’t gone beyond high school. Studies also show that having an associate’s degree will pay off a higher compensation as compared as having a high school diploma. In terms of pay between the three, there’s really a wide gap. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), the average median weekly salary for a worker without a degree is $651, compared to $777 for those with an associate's degree and $1,108 for those earning a bachelor's degree. College education doesn’t come cheap, that’s a fact. According to the College Board, the average cost of a four-year course ranges from $40,000 to $160,000.

Being self-employed is one of the best options, owning a business and making the most out of one’s skills and talents is the usual tendency of individuals who didn’t reach college. According to the US Department of Commerce, there are over 22 million Americans who are self employed. Automotive repair and personal grooming comprise the fastest growing industries for self employment. Notably, individuals who have experiences and training on these fields thrive to be business owners.

Yes, these jobs do not require college diploma, however, it is required to have a specialized training. Every state has licensing boards for hair stylists and skin care specialist. Students need not worry for there are specialty programs available to help them learn the basics. Likewise, trade skills offer training to help aspiring automotive repair specialist, welders, carpenters and electricians get started. As for the job hunters in the healthcare industry, associate’s program in nursing, respiratory therapy and medical record-keeping can give their career a head start.

Listed below are the best jobs that don’t require a college degree (Source CareerCast):



Profession		 	Median Salary	 Hiring Outlook by 2022

Administrative Assistant 	$35,330          12%

Appliance Repairer		$43,640 	 21%

Automobile Body Repairer 	$37,680		 13%

Bookkeeper 			$35,170          11%

Carpenter 			$39,940 	 24%

Computer Service Technician 	$48,900 	 17%

Dental Hygienist 		$70,210 	 33%

Electrician			$49,840 	 20%

Hair Stylist			$22,770 	 13%

Medical Records Technician 	$34,160 	 22%

Paralegal Assistant 		$46,990 	 17%

Registered Nurse 		$65,470 	 19%

Respiratory Therapist		$55,870 	 19%

Skincare Specialist 		$28,640 	 40%

Web Developer			$62,500 	 20%

Welder				$36,300 	 6%


The job market and the bright future are not exclusive degree holders. Yes, having a degree is an advantage and is a passport for one to have a rewarding career ahead. But, there are opportunities available that don’t require this as long as one has the knowledge and perseverance, there’s no way not to succeed and live a fulfilling life.

About Elite Job Finder
Elite Job finder has access to over 5 million jobs which makes it ideal for job seekers. Elite Job Finder is not only for job seekers but for employers as well. Employers only need to provide the data that specifies the job criteria. With just a few clicks, they are presented with a list of candidates who match their requirements. It eliminates the need to have a big HR department to screen large number of candidates. They do not have to interview hundreds of applicants to find employees for a dozen posts. The list of matching candidates makes it easier to hire right the employees quickly and easily. It is especially beneficial for employers who have to recruit new employees on short notice.

Source: Elite Job Finder
Posted Wednesday, May 28, 2014 at 9:02 AM CDT - Permalink

 