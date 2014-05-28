Anoka, MN -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2014 -- "For job seekers who simply didn't or couldn't attend college, there are still many rewarding career opportunities available if they know where to look, including in fields such as health care, personal services and information technology," says Tony Lee, CareerCast Publisher. "To land one of these jobs, you'll need to compensate with good, old fashioned hard work and some post-high school training.”



Studies reveal that a degree holder will have a more rewarding career than the ones who haven’t gone beyond high school. Studies also show that having an associate’s degree will pay off a higher compensation as compared as having a high school diploma. In terms of pay between the three, there’s really a wide gap. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), the average median weekly salary for a worker without a degree is $651, compared to $777 for those with an associate's degree and $1,108 for those earning a bachelor's degree. College education doesn’t come cheap, that’s a fact. According to the College Board, the average cost of a four-year course ranges from $40,000 to $160,000.



Being self-employed is one of the best options, owning a business and making the most out of one’s skills and talents is the usual tendency of individuals who didn’t reach college. According to the US Department of Commerce, there are over 22 million Americans who are self employed. Automotive repair and personal grooming comprise the fastest growing industries for self employment. Notably, individuals who have experiences and training on these fields thrive to be business owners.



Yes, these jobs do not require college diploma, however, it is required to have a specialized training. Every state has licensing boards for hair stylists and skin care specialist. Students need not worry for there are specialty programs available to help them learn the basics. Likewise, trade skills offer training to help aspiring automotive repair specialist, welders, carpenters and electricians get started. As for the job hunters in the healthcare industry, associate’s program in nursing, respiratory therapy and medical record-keeping can give their career a head start.



Listed below are the best jobs that don’t require a college degree (Source CareerCast):







Profession Median Salary Hiring Outlook by 2022

Administrative Assistant $35,330 12%

Appliance Repairer $43,640 21%

Automobile Body Repairer $37,680 13%

Bookkeeper $35,170 11%

Carpenter $39,940 24%

Computer Service Technician $48,900 17%

Dental Hygienist $70,210 33%

Electrician $49,840 20%

Hair Stylist $22,770 13%

Medical Records Technician $34,160 22%

Paralegal Assistant $46,990 17%

Registered Nurse $65,470 19%

Respiratory Therapist $55,870 19%

Skincare Specialist $28,640 40%

Web Developer $62,500 20%

Welder $36,300 6%

