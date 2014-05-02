Lista Offers a Complete Listing of Small and Medium-Scale Enterprises in Spain

Barcelona, Spain -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2014 -- Establishing a business is a challenging task. The same is true for business expansion. There are tons of paperwork to do and other matters to attend to. But then again, expansion is inevitable if business owners and executives want their company to flourish. The good news is: help is readily available.



Lista offers a complete listing of the SME’s or small and medium-scale enterprises in Spain. This is paramount in terms of business expansion since a business directory is vital—a must even—if a corporation wants to extend its reach.



In Lista, the databases are well organized according to regions, provinces as well as activities. There are also two types of records available. For one, there is the Large Enterprise format. Then there is the SMEs in Spain format which included all domestic SMEs in the country. All the databases and records are then updated monthly to ensure that the clients get the latest information.



Boosting projects

Gaining access to business directories makes it easier for businesses to attract new clients and customers. At the same time, it has been proven to be vital in improving output and results. For one, it helps companies set the target for their campaign and trace the necessary records.



This service can be provided by Lista. It has a wide pool of professionals who are well trained in this area. They can handle not just the abovementioned tasks. They also excel in email marketing campaigns, routing shipments, installing and maintaining anti-spam features, behavior reports, as well as monitoring. They can take care of everything. Whether a client needs to purchase databases to serve as a guide for expansion, or a customer needs help in launching a successful email marketing campaign—Lista can provide the necessary service.



Contact Us

For inquiries and other concerns about the products and services provided by Lista, they can be reached through their website at http://listadosybases.com. Also indicated therein are other pertinent information as well as contact details.