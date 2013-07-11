Listen Closely: Compelling New Memoir by Anthony Wade Florence Exposes Psychology of America's Cultural Roadblocks.

Raleigh, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/11/2013 -- While the country’s political icons rally to bring millions into the middle class, Anthony Wade Florence’s amazing life story proves that growing up in the raw working class bares no bar to potential. In his engaging and potentially life-changing new book, readers travel through the author’s life and become acutely aware that anything is possible.



‘Listen Closely: The History of a True Story’ is more than a memoir; it’s a bold reminder that, with the right support system, failure doesn’t have to be an option.



Synopsis:



‘Listen Closely’ sees through the eyes and listens to the mind of a very poor African American child. The child tells his story about his life in the ghetto and his transitions which brought him to one of the most prestigious private and prep schools in America.



The reader would vision themselves sitting on the plastic seat covers in a welfare families living room, while they listen to the hard core facts of how it felt to be poor and black in America during the 60’s and 70’s . The reader will know the child’s truths as he narrates through the complications of surviving in and outside of the ghetto.



The details of the story are complete. It’s about education, death, sex, drugs, rock & roll and soul. The reader will finally understand how different American cultures are and how complicated it can be to bridge the two together.



‘Listen Closely’ exposes the phycology of America’s cultural roadblocks. This memoir could help America deplete ignorance and create more positive social development programs. There are very few African Americans in America who has actually lived in every level of American societies. ‘Listen Closely’ will take you from the depths of the inner city Ghetto to the same boarding school halls of the Rockefellers.



As the author explains, his book is a potential game-changer for all in America.



“Listen Closely opens the portholes to the intricate details of Americas' cultures. After reading my book a person will view America very differently,” says Florence.



Continuing, “The honesty experienced in Listen Closely will help people make better decisions in relationships and development programs.”



'Listen Closely: The History of a True Story' is available now from Amazon, Kindle or any local book store.



Review:



“Set in the ghetto of Roxbury, Mass in the thick of the civil rights movement, Listen Closely takes us on an unforgettable journey through the true labyrinth of race in the United States. Never before has a memoir allowed us such a close look at what it means to cross the seldom-traversed bridge between black and white, poverty and privilege. In reading this wild, humorous, profound memoir of truth and transformation you will find yourself, and your view of the world, forever changed.” - Suzanne Kingsbury, author of ‘The Summer Fletcher Greel Loved Me’.



About Anthony wade Florence

I am not used to or even thrilled to write about myself, seeing that I did not write the book to promote my own sense of self-worth. I wrote 'Listen Closely' to help open the minds and hearts of the people who live in the multiple cultures of America. I want the parents of the 'Ghetto' to understand that no matter what kind of relationship they have with each other, it's very important for them to pay a lot of attention to their child's thoughts and lives. Their are many talented children in the Ghetto who could rise to the occasion given that they have a system of parental support. Having lived through every single financial level in America & having attended almost every single major religious center in the United States of America, being truthful and honest, gave me the insight to write “Listen Closely”. Every day I am threatened to return to the Ghetto from whence I came, or reinvent my life again and again as I advance to my middle years. I wake up daily, having a new plan on how to succeed. My life experience refuses to let me fail.