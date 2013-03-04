Listener's Choice Best 25 Athletes Under 25 to Be Revealed on iTunes Podcast Talkin' Ish

Menlo Park, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/04/2013 -- Which athletes of the “New Boomers/Generation Y” era remind us of Michael Jordan, Ken Griffey Jr., Barry Sanders or Tiger Woods, among many other notable athletes who were at the top of their game before the age of 25, and who would go on to have remarkable careers? This question was posed to the listening audience of iTunes Podcast Talkin’ Ish with host Chris Heller, and the “Listener’s Choice Best 25 Athletes Under 25” is set to be revealed next week. Interested and participating listeners should tune in for the “big reveal” during the week of March 4, by downloading the Talkin’ Ish podcast from Apple iTunes at the following link: http://tinyurl.com/affpsq4. The podcast is free.



According to host Chris Heller, Talkin’ Ish is a weekly podcast that entertains and educates, while mostly discussing relevant topics in sports... and stuff. “Stuff,” says Heller, includes 90’s east coast hip-hop, TV, your mom, or even relationships. Listeners have the opportunity to be a guest on any given week. “If you have a strong opinion on a certain topic, or even a great story to tell, about anything, we invite you to contact us and state your case,” Heller says.



Stating their case is exactly what listeners have done over the past few weeks. Heller put together a list of approximately 50 athletes, whom he says, “were worthy enough to crack someone’s top 25,” and listeners/fans were invited to give their opinions and rank the athletes. “There are dozens of lists out there, many compiled by commentators and former players, but we wanted to get the opinions of our listening audience,” he said.



The “Listener’s Choice Best 25 Athletes Under 25” list was compiled across all sports. Participants were asked to rank the athletes by answering the following question: What might their careers will look like when it's all said and done, 25 years from now? Results were determined through averaging. All athletes born from 1988 on were eligible.



“I’m not sure I’ve ever had more fun with the podcast,” Heller continues. “Everyone loves rankings in sports and this was no exception. The fans that participated were outstanding, and we will definitely look to do more of these types of shows in the future.”



The Talkin’ Ish podcast, with Chris Heller, is available for free download from the Apple iTunes store or through the podcast Facebook page.



About Talkin' Ish

