Listing of Top Architecture Software Vendors by 360Quadrants

360Quadrants is working on releasing a quadrant on Architecture Software to help businesses make quicker and more informed decisions. 360Quadrants combines inputs from various industry experts, buyers, and vendors, and conducts extensive secondary research inclusive of annual reports, company press releases, investor presentations, white paper, and various directories and databases in order to rate the companies in every quadrant.



360Quadrants covers 31 companies in the Architecture Software space and will place the top 25 of them in a quadrant based on their quality, reliability, and business outcome. These 25 companies will be categorized as Visionary Leaders, Innovators, Dynamic Differentiators, and Emerging Companies.



360Quadrants has worked on listing ACT-3D B.V., Makers of Lumion, Blender, Foundry and VisualAnalysis as the top vendors in the Architecture Software Market. The platform will also provide the most granular Architecture Software comparisons between vendors.



Architecture software is used by architects, structural engineers, landscape architects, MEP (mechanical, electrical, and plumbing) engineers, contractors, and designers. These solutions enable users to design buildings and structures as well as their components in 3D, annotate models with 2D drafting elements, and access building data from the database of building models. Architecture software contains tools to plan and track various stages in the lifecycle of a building, from concept to construction as well as from maintenance to demolition.



360 Scoring Methodology

Top companies in architecture software will be rated using the following methodology -

1. A highly experienced team of researchers and senior analysts conduct extensive research to generate a list of vendors (competitors).

2. A patent-pending algorithm is used to collect inputs from key stakeholders—industry experts, buyers, vendors, and 360Quadrants analysts—based on criteria for Product Maturity and Company Maturity.

a) Criteria under Product Maturity include breadth and depth of product/service offering, product features and functionalities, product differentiation, and their impact on customer value.

b) Criteria under Company Maturity include geographical footprint, partner ecosystem, financial stability, and client coverage or sector footprint.

3. Approximately 20 in-depth parameterswill be considered for research for the Architecture Software market. These parameters will be updated every 6 months to ensure latest developments are taken into consideration.

4. A weight is assigned to each stakeholder based on information gathered pertaining to the above criteria as well as inputs from stakeholders. These inputs follow the order of priority given below:

a) Buyers

b) Industry Experts

c) 360Quadrants Analysts

d) Vendors (Competitors)

5. The inputs are analyzed, and a final rating is assigned to each vendor (competitor).

6. After the finalization of ratings, each vendor is placed in the most relevant quadrant based on their score.



