Listing of Top Project Management Vendors by 360Quadrants

Northrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2020 -- Asana, Smartsheet, and monday.com have been listed as top players in the Project Management Software Market on 360Quadrants. Asana helps project managers keep their data and teams organized and connected. Users can monitor tasks, sub-tasks, projects, milestones, task assignees, dependencies and due dates. SmartSheet enables tasks and complex portfolios to be managed better. It is an efficient tool to streamline workflows, eliminate silos, and achieve more.Monday.com offers project managers to work with their remote teams more efficiently. Routine tasks and activities can be automated using Monday.com leading to better efficiency among the team.



360Quadrants, the most granular comparison platform, is working on releasing a quadrant on Project Management Software to help businesses make quicker and more informed decisions. 360Quadrants combines inputs from various industry experts, buyers, and vendors, and conducts extensive secondary research inclusive of annual reports, company press releases, investor presentations, white paper, and various directories and databases in order to rate the companies in every quadrant.



360Quadrants covers 45 companies in the Project Management Software space and will place the top 25 of them in a quadrant based on their quality, reliability, and business outcome. These 25 companies will be categorized as Visionary Leaders, Innovators, Dynamic Differentiators, and Emerging Companies.



360Quadrants has worked on listing Deltek Inc, SAP SE, Andolasoft Inc, Skwish Ltd, Breeze LLC, Aha, Airtable, Basecamp, Clickup, Cor, Duet among many others as the top vendors in the Project Management Software Market. The platform will also provide the most granular Project Management Software comparisons between vendors.



Project management software is used for various purposes in a project, such as planning, scheduling, resource allocation, and change management. It is an online system for collaborating and working on tasks in an organization. It allows project managers, stakeholders, and users to control costs and manage budgeting, quality management, and documentation and can also be used as an administration system.



360 Scoring Methodology

Top Companies in Project Management Software will be rated using the following methodology -

1. A highly experienced team of researchers and senior analysts conduct extensive research to generate a list of vendors (competitors).

2. A patent-pending algorithm is used to collect inputs from key stakeholders—industry experts, buyers, vendors, and 360Quadrants analysts—based on criteria for Product Maturity and Company Maturity.

a) Criteria under Product Maturity include breadth and depth of product/service offering, product features and functionalities, product differentiation, and their impact on customer value.

b) Criteria under Company Maturity include geographical footprint, partner ecosystem, financial stability, and client coverage or sector footprint.

3. Approximately 30+ in-depth parameters are considered for research for the Project Management Software market. These parameters will be updated every 6 months to ensure latest developments are taken into consideration.

4. A weight is assigned to each stakeholder based on information gathered pertaining to the above criteria as well as inputs from stakeholders. These inputs follow the order of priority given below:

a) Buyers

b) Industry Experts

c) 360Quadrants Analysts

d) Vendors (Competitors)

5. The inputs are analyzed, and a final rating is assigned to each vendor (competitor).

6. After the finalization of ratings, each vendor is placed in the most relevant quadrant based on their score.



