Listing of Top Vendors by 360Quadrants in the Affiliate Marketing Programs Software

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2020 -- CJ Affiliate by Conversant, Clickbank, Impact have been listed as top players in the Best Affiliate Marketing Software Market on 360Quadrants.CJ Affiliate by Conversant (Commission Junction) is a top-performing affiliate marketing network, specialized in pay-for-performance programs that allow businesses to drive more results. ClickBank affiliate marketing program is a subsidiary of Idaho based Keynetics Inc. ClickBank assist sellers and producers to monetize their personal and commercial pages. It helps vendors to widen their reach and enter into untapped markets. Impact team of expert help you seamlessly migrate from your existing affiliate network onto expanded partner platform. It transforms the way enterprises manage and optimize all types of partnerships including affiliates, influencers, mobile apps, strategic, and more.



360Quadrants, the most granular comparison platform, is working on releasing a quadrant on Affiliate Marketing Programs Software to help businesses make quicker and more informed decisions. 360Quadrants combines inputs from various industry experts, buyers, and vendors, and conducts extensive secondary research inclusive of annual reports, company press releases, investor presentations, white paper, and various directories and databases in order to rate the companies in every quadrant.



360Quadrants covers 4 companies in the Affiliate Marketing Software space and will place the top 4 of them in a quadrant based on their quality, reliability, and business outcome. These 4 companies will be categorized as Visionary Leaders, Innovators, Dynamic Differentiators, and Emerging Companies.



360Quadrants has worked on listing CAKE - Perseus Group as the top vendor in the Affiliate Marketing Programs Software Market. The platform will also provide the most granular Affiliate Marketing Programs Software comparisons between vendors.



Affiliate marketing is a type of performance-based marketing which a business rewards one or more affiliates for each customer that contributed by the affiliate's own marketing efforts. Affiliate marketing is similar to referral marketing as both forms use third parties to drive sales to the retailer. Affiliate marketing relies purely on financial motivations to drive more sales, while referral marketing relies more on trust and personal relationships. Affiliate software helps to develop referral program, track your partner activities, and pay affiliate commissions. Affiliate marketing program is an excellent way to drive more sales and promote market products and services by encouraging brand awareness.



360 Scoring Methodology

Top Affiliate Marketing Software solutions will be rated using the following methodology -

1. A highly experienced team of researchers and senior analysts conduct extensive research to generate a list of vendors (competitors).

2. A patent-pending algorithm is used to collect inputs from key stakeholders—industry experts, buyers, vendors, and 360Quadrants analysts—based on criteria for Product Maturity and Company Maturity.

a) Criteria under Product Maturity include breadth and depth of product/service offering, product features and functionalities, product differentiation, and their impact on customer value.

b) Criteria under Company Maturity include geographical footprint, partner ecosystem, financial stability, and client coverage or sector footprint.

3. 117 in-depth parameters are considered for research for the Affiliate Marketing Programs Software market. These parameters are updated every 6 months to ensure latest developments are taken into consideration.

4. A weight is assigned to each stakeholder based on information gathered pertaining to the above criteria as well as inputs from stakeholders. These inputs follow the order of priority given below:

a) Buyers

b) Industry Experts

c) 360Quadrants Analysts

d) Vendors (Competitors)

5. The inputs are analyzed, and a final rating is assigned to each vendor (competitor).

6. After the finalization of ratings, each vendor is placed in the most relevant quadrant based on their score.

About 360Quadrants

360Quadrants is the largest marketplace looking to disrupt US $3.7 trillion of technology spend and is the only rating platform for vendors in the technology space. The platform provides users access to unbiased information that helps them make qualified business decisions. 360Quadrants enables vendors to influence the business decisions of potential clients. Vendors get to win ideal new customers, customize their quadrants, decide key parameters, and position themselves strategically in a niche space, to be consumed by giants and start-ups alike. Experts get to grow their brand and increase their thought leadership. The platform targets the building of a social network that links industry experts with companies worldwide.The platform has around 400 total buyers across various markets.

360Quadrants has also launched quadrants in fields like Email Marketing, RM Software, Identity and Access Management ,Marketing Automation Software.