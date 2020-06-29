Listing of Top Vendors by 360Quadrants in the Simulation Software Market

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/29/2020 -- Arena, Matlab, and Ansys have been listed as top players in the Simulation Software Market on 360Quadrants. Arena simulation software helps to analyze existing processes and understand how a change will impact the system to make the right decision at the right time. Arena simulation is used in manufacturing, supply chain, port and terminal, oil and gas, mining, call centers, healthcare, academics, government and military, retail, consulting, and more. MATLAB (Matrix Laboratory) is a multi-paradigm numerical computing environment and proprietary programming language developed by MathWorks for iterative analysis and design processes. ANSYS is a global leader in engineering Best simulation software that helps the companies to solve the most complex design challenges and engineer products limited only by imagination.



360Quadrants has worked on listing Lanner Inc, Comsol, Transvalor, Phenomatics Virtual Reality Software, Vitech Corporation, Simulistics, Mynah Technologies, Wolfram, Simulia, Siemens, SenSat, Solargis, Electromagneticworks, Fieldscale and Aerosoft as the top vendors in the Simulation Software Market. The platform will also provide the most granular Simulation Software comparisons between vendors.



Simulation software is a computer program that allows the user to observe the process or operation through simulation without actually performing that operation. The software can imitate the processes to see how they behave under different conditions in order to test for new theories or changes. The software is used to design machinery or equipment so that the final product should be very close to design specifications. The process modification with the real-time response is less expensive in the simulation process. Best Simulation software has important industrial applications and can be useful in large set-up plant operations. Advanced simulation software is used in power system behavior, weather conditions, electronic circuits, chemical reactions, mechatronics, heat pumps, feedback control systems, atomic reactions, even complex biological processes.



360 Scoring Methodology



Top Companies in Simulation Software will be rated using the following methodology -



A highly experienced team of researchers and senior analysts conduct extensive research to generate a list of vendors (competitors).

A patent-pending algorithm is used to collect inputs from key stakeholders—industry experts, buyers, vendors, and 360Quadrants analysts—based on criteria for Product Maturity and Company Maturity.

a) Criteria under Product Maturity include breadth and depth of product/service offering, product features and functionalities, product differentiation, and their impact on customer value.



b) Criteria under Company Maturity include geographical footprint, partner ecosystem, financial stability, and client coverage or sector footprint.



117 in-depth parameters are considered for research for the Simulation Software market. These parameters are updated every 6 months to ensure the latest developments are taken into consideration.

A weight is assigned to each stakeholder based on information gathered pertaining to the above criteria as well as inputs from stakeholders. These inputs follow the order of priority given below:

a) Buyers



b) Industry Experts



c) 360Quadrants Analysts



d) Vendors (Competitors)



The inputs are analyzed, and a final rating is assigned to each vendor (competitor).

After the finalization of ratings, each vendor is placed in the most relevant quadrant based on their score.



