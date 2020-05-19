Listing of Top Video Editing Software Vendors by 360Quadrants

Northrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2020 -- Adobe Systems, Inc., Apple, Inc., and Techsmith Corp. have been listed as top players in the Video Editing Software Market on 360Quadrants. Adobe Systems offers Adobe Premiere Pro and Adobe Spark Video Editing Software for professionals and students to enhance and edit videos. Premiere Pro is a multi-platform, multi-format, scalable, and agile solution while Adobe Spark Video enables users to access template to edit video more easily. iMovie developed by Apple, Inc. provides video editing or movie making experience. It enables users to enhance videos using in-built themes, special effects, and filters. Camtasia is a professional screen recorder and video editing software used by content creators, bloggers, educational instructors, businesses, and even governments.



360Quadrants has worked on listing Wonder share, InVideo, Animoto, Microsoft Corp, Avidemux, Blender Video Editing, Doodly, Filmora, Final Cut Pro X and HitFlim Express among others as the top vendors in the Video Editing Software Market. The platform will also provide the most granular Video Editing Software comparisons between vendors.



Video Editing Software is used to modify videos digitally. The software allows users to manipulate video files with an aim to create better art, as well as for video correction, color correction, video effects, audio effects and editing, and graphics applications. Video editing software is used in marketing and content departments, where it may be used to create quality promotional videos for business use.



360 Scoring Methodology



Top Companies in Video Editing Software will be rated using the following methodology -



A highly experienced team of researchers and senior analysts conduct extensive research to generate a list of vendors (competitors).

A patent-pending algorithm is used to collect inputs from key stakeholders—industry experts, buyers, vendors, and 360Quadrants analysts—based on criteria for Product Maturity and Company Maturity.

Criteria under Product Maturity include breadth and depth of product/service offering, product features and functionalities, product differentiation, and their impact on customer value.

Criteria under Company Maturity include geographical footprint, partner ecosystem, financial stability, and client coverage or sector footprint.

Approximately 20+ in-depth parameters will be considered for research for the Video Editing Software market. These parameters will be updated every 6 months to ensure the latest developments are taken into consideration.

A weight is assigned to each stakeholder based on information gathered pertaining to the above criteria as well as inputs from stakeholders. These inputs follow the order of priority given below:

Buyers

Industry Experts

360Quadrants Analysts

Vendors (Competitors)

The inputs are analyzed, and a final rating is assigned to each vendor (competitor).

After the finalization of ratings, each vendor is placed in the most relevant quadrant based on their score.

