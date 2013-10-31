Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Lite-On Technology Corporation : Technology and Communications - Company Profile, SWOT and Financial Report market report to its offering

Synopsis

"Lite-On Technology Corporation : Technology and Communications - Company Profile, SWOT and Financial Report" contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, key facts, major products and services, SWOT analysis, business description, company history, financial analysis, mergers and acquisitions, key employees, company locations and subsidiaries, employee biographies as well as competitive benchmarking data.



Summary

This report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "Lite-On Technology Corporation"



The report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

- Examines and identifies key information and issues about "Lite-On Technology Corporation" for business intelligence requirements.

- Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

- Provides data on company financial performance and competitive benchmarking.

- The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees, and locations and subsidiaries.



ReasonsToBuy

- Quickly enhance your understanding of "Lite-On Technology Corporation"

- Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

- Increase business/sales activities by understanding your competitors' businesses better.

- Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.



Key Highlights

Lite-On Technology Corporation (Lite-On) is a global provider of optoelectronics products. The company manufactures and sells monitors, hardware peripherals and components, multifunction and all-in-one printers, cameras, Internet systems, image-processing equipment, modems, video products and other optoelectronic products. It also offers power supply products, including switching power supplies, DC/DC converters and AC/DC adapters for computing, networking, office equipment, broadband access, communication, and consumer electronics applications. Lite-On is also one of the leading providers of Green Technology products such as high-performance power supplies, inverters, LED backlight, general and commercial LED lighting, LED street lights, and thin-film solar cells, among others. The company primarily operates in the US, the Europe and Asia Pacific. Lite-On is headquartered in Chungho, Taiwan.



Companies Mentioned



Lite-On Technology Corporation



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http://www.reportstack.com/product/145181/lite-on-technology-corporation-technology-and-communications-company-profile-swot-and-financial-report.html

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