Literary Agent Loses Fortune to Elf on the Shelf Competitor!

Vacaville, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/23/2020 -- It has come to my attention that manyliterary agents are actually poor decision makers. A literary agent will often inform you in a canned email response that your story did not connect with "them" therefore they are passing on your query or submission! This is understandablesince this can be often be subjective response.



However, I wanted to see if literary agents really understood data. What if they were presented information that showed them you had a children's picture book,for example,that was well-liked by children who are the actual target market. Would they still make the same subjective decision and turn it down?



Even if a literary agent did not like the book what would happen if you had concrete data showing them that your picture book would sell? Even better, what if the children themselves indicated that they loved your picture book more than an international best seller such as Elf on the Shelf: Would literary agents still turn it down? After all it is data that drives sales not subjectivity.



THE EXPERIMENT: I sent literary agents' data from over 100 children showing them that my children's picture book was liked by children much more then Elf on the Shelf. This was real data, by the way, not something that I made up. Below is what I wrote to them:



I now have surveys and pie charts that compares my picture book to Elf on the Shelf from over 100 children and their teachers that will get the attention of top publishers. The data speaks for itself and is independently verified.



I have organized the data/surveys so it will take you less than 1 minute to understand. The new data is meant to give you an idea of how well my picture book will sell and shows the story connects with the readers. As mentioned, Elf on the Shelf grosses over 10 million annually.



NOTE: This is regarding the previously submitted 970-word children's picture book titled: Dory and Randy's Christmas Adventure with YOU.



To my surprise I have yet to receive a response! I am still looking for a top literary agent who understands data. This data includes testimonials, surveys, pie charts and the wonderful 970-word story.All which can be found at BestSellingPictureBook.com



