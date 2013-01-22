Lithia Nissan Medford Announced That They Are Now a Franchised Nissan Commercial Vehicle Dealer

Medford, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/22/2013 -- Lithia Nissan Medford has officially announced that they are now a franchised Nissan commercial vehicle dealer. Since they are now able to sell Nissans, there will be a line-up of new vehicles in their car lot. Lithia Nissan Medford has a wide selection of Nissan Commercial Vehicles.



Amongst the line-up of new vehicles potential car buyers will find the Nissan NV 1500 – standard 4.0L V6 Engine and various other amazing Nissans. The 2012 and 2013 Nissan NV’s come with a choice of industry-exclusive high roof or standard roof configurations. Each NV models are manual transmissions (5-speed).



Robert Sacks, the Executive Manager of Lithia Nissan of Medford stated “We are excited to enter the commercial market with such innovative products. We have served retail drivers from across Southern Oregon and Northern California for many years.” This company believes in 100% customer satisfaction and would never let one of their customers down. There are many Nissan offers on their site.



Lithia Nissan of Medford has a wide selection of new and used vehicles to choose from. Each one of the vehicles have been posted on their site. Their site is user friendly and easy to browse. They have an integrated search feature to make it easy for users to find the van or truck they are searching for.



Individuals who are looking for a commercial van for their business are encouraged to visit Lithia Nissan Medford. If financing is needed, that is also available through Lithia Nissan Medford.



About Lithia Nissan of Medford

Lithia Nissan of Medford has a wide selection of Nissan commercial vans and trucks to choose from.



Company Contact : Robert Sacks

Company Email: rsacks@lithia.com

Company Phone : 541-773-3655