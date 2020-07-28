Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/28/2020 -- The latest 58+ page survey report on Lithium-ion Battery Manufacturing Market is released by HTF MI covering various players of the industry selected from global geographies like North America Country (United States, Canada), South America, Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea), Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy) & Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC). A perfect mix of quantitative & qualitative Market information highlighting developments, industry challenges that competitors are facing along with gaps and opportunity available and would trend in Lithium-ion Battery Manufacturing market. The study bridges the historical data from 2015 to 2019 and estimated till 2026*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and were profiled in current version are Adani Group, Amara Raja Batteries Limited, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), Exide Industries Limited, HBL Power Systems Ltd, Tata Chemicals Limited, Automotive Electronics Power Pvt. Ltd, Mahindra Electric Mobility Ltd, Panasonic India, Toshiba India Pvt. Ltd.

The rapid penetration of electric vehicles in India is expected to drive the need for Lithium (Li)-ion battery manufacturing in the country. Li-ion batteries act as the primary storage option for electro-chemical energy. These batteries are rechargeable and contain Li-ion as the key component of electrolyte.

The manufacturing of Li-ion batteries is dependent on the sourcing and mining of lithium, and other minerals like cobalt, aluminium and copper. The overall process of Li-ion battery manufacturing encompasses the production of cell components (electrode, electrolytes and separators), cell and module production, battery pack assembly, and integration of components. The major applications of Li-ion battery include electric vehicles (EV), EV charging and swapping stations, and grid services.

