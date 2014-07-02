Lithium Ion Battery Market (Cathode, Anode, and Electrolytic Solution) Is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 14.4% from 2013 to 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2014 -- The global Lithium-Ion Battery Market was worth USD 11.70 billion in 2012 and is expected to reach USD 33.11 billion in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 14.4% from 2013 to 2019. Due to the increasing demand and huge potential of lithium-ion battery in consumer, automotive and industrial sectors,Asia Pacific was the largest market for lithium-ion batteries in 2012.



Browse the full report with complete TOC at http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/lithium-ion-battery-market.html



The lithium-ion battery market is primarily driven by improving efficiency of battery and increasing application in EVs and HEVs and energy, medical and military. In addition, stringent government regulations related to carbon emissions in regions such as Europe,North America and China is supporting its growth. At the same time, higher life cycle as compared to lead nickel, nickel cadmium and nickel metal hydride batteries is expected to increase L-I demand in the coming years. High price as compared to other batteries and the risk of overheating are the factors inhibiting lithium-ion battery growth globally. However, the price is coming down and will have a positive impact on the market in the coming years.



Among different application sectors, the consumer sector is the largest followed by automotive in 2012, and is expected to maintain its position throughout the estimated period. Growing adoption of these batteries in consumer electronic products such as digital cameras, cellphones and tablet PCs is expected to fuel its growth in the estimated period. Energy, medical and military sectors are the emerging sectors for lithium-ion battery offering huge potential in the coming years.



Geographically, Asia Pacific holds the largest share in the lithium-ion battery market and accounted for 49.0% of the market in 2012.Japan and China are the major countries supporting the growth in this region. Japan is the leading manufacturer of lithium ion batteries globally. The manufacturers in these countries are focused to increase their sales in various regions. In addition, increasing adoption of HEVs in China is expected to fuel the growth in this region. Nevertheless, North America is expected to see the fastest growth, i.e., 15.5%, as it has been a pioneer in the adoption of the lithium-ion battery.



Automotive Energy Supply Corporation (AESC), A123 Systems LLC, GA Yuasa Corporation, Hitachi Chemical Co. Ltd., Johnson Controls, Inc., LG Chem Power, Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Samsung SDI Co. Ltd., Toshiba Corporation and China BAK Battery, Inc. are the popular players in the lithium-ion battery market. AESC holds major revenue share in 2012. The number of players in the lithium-ion battery market has increased in the last few years and more number of players is expected to enter this market in the coming years. However, global players are likely to collaborate with local players in order to expand their market in different regions.



The lithium-ion battery market has been segmented as follows for better understanding and to formulate winning strategies for the market players:



Lithium-Ion Battery Market by Material Type



Cathode

Anode

Electrolytic Solution

Others (Binders, Separators etc)



Lithium-Ion Battery Market by Application



Automotive



Cars

Bus and Trucks

Train and Airplanes

Other (e-scooter and e-bikes)



Industrial



Cranes

Valves

Mining

Smart Grid



Consumer



Mobile phones, smartphones and tablet PCs

UPS

Others



Others (Energy, Medical, Military)



Lithium-Ion Battery Market by Geography



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World



Browse all Semiconductor & Electronics Market Research Reports @http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/semiconductor-market-reports-5.html



About Us



Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. We are privileged with highly experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, who use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.



Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.



Contact



Sheela AK

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Web: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/

Blog: http://tmrreports.wordpress.com/