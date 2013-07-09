Lithium-Ion Battery Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecasts 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/09/2013 -- The lithium–ion battery market is experiencing an upsurge in demand due to the increased use of these batteries in automotive applications. The major advantages of this energy sources are features such as light weight, environment friendly, rechargeable, slow loss of charge when not in use and others. After the successful application of lithium-ion batteries in the consumer electronics market, it is being adapted for industrial applications as well.



Lithium-ion batteries have emerged as a preferred power source for cordless power tools in medical and military applications. Recent developments in this industry have paved the way for Lithium ion batteries to be used in the automotive industry as a source of power for hybrid electric vehicles.



Continuous research and development is taking place in this field for improving the efficiency of lithium-ion batteries and reduction in its size. Longer life of these batteries is contributing to the growth of lithium-ion battery market.



Improved energy density is an important factor in development of lithium-ion batteries. Cell phones and laptops use these thin film batteries as they are capable of running up to four times longer than other lithium-ion batteries of the same size.



This research report analyzes the global lithium-ion battery market discussing the detailed overview and market figures. This report also analyzes the industry growth rate¸ industry capacity, and industry structure. It includes the study of current developments in the lithium-ion battery market, Porter’s five force analysis, and detailed profiles of top industry players. The research report on lithium-ion battery market provides a detailed review of macro and micro factors significant for existing market players and new entrants with value chain analysis.



Lithium-Ion Battery Market Segmentation



Lithium-ion battery market is segmented depending on chemistry and applications as follows:



Segmentation by Components



Electrode

Electrolyte

Foils

Separators

Li-ion Polymer Battery



Segmentation by Application



Consumer

Industrial

Automotive



Lithium-ion batteries are rechargeable batteries used in portable electronic devices like cell phones, tablets, video games, cameras, laptops, etc. Demand for these batteries is increasing in the automobile industry for electric cars. The major geographies studied in this research are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World.



The key players dominating this market are Sanyo Electric Co. Ltd., BYD Company Limited, LG Chem. Ltd., China BAK Battery Inc., Sony Corporation, Saft Groupe, etc.



