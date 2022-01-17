Lithium Ion Battery Market Share with Top Countries Data, Size, Growth, Trends, Top Leaders Analysis, Forecast and Opportunities to 2027

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/17/2022 -- Global Lithium ion battery Market is valued approximately USD 43.4 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 16% over the forecast period 2020-2026. A Li-ion battery or lithium-ion battery is a type of rechargeable battery. Lithium-ion batteries are more commonly used in portable electronics, electric vehicles in aerospace and military applications. Lithium ion battery demand is expected to witness significant growth from the end use industries owing to increase adoption of smartphones, digital cameras, tablets and more. Further, Lithium ion battery demand from automotive applications is set to witness strong growth on account of rising focus toward zero emission vehicles coupled with introduction of extensive subsidy schemes & incentives toward EV adoption. Lithium-ion battery is being adopted in the electric vehicles market owing to its light weight and its ability to hold the charge better than any other conventional batteries. Market demand of lithium-ion battery in electric vehicle market not only depends on its performance but also on the prices of lithium-ion battery. For instance, International Renewable Energy Agency have estimated that the global lithium-ion battery production capacity will increase by 521% between 2016 and 2020. They've also estimated that the lithium-ion mega factories in China is expected to grow its capacity by six times by the year 2020. Also, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA) 2019, the global electric car deployment has been growing rapidly over the past ten years, the global stock of electric passenger vehicle cars was passed by 5 million in 2018 with an increase of 63% from 2017. Furthermore, developing application within energy sector is expected to create significant growth opportunity in the market over the forecast period. However, safety issues with the transportation and storage of lithium ion battery impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2026.



Key Players Covered in Lithium ion battery market report are:

BYD Co Ltd.

LG Chem Ltd.

Panasonic Corporation

Samsung SDI Co Ltd.

BAIC Group

GS Yuasa Corporation

Hitachi Ltd.

Johnson Controls

Toshiba Corporation

Lithium Werks



Market Segmentation

Market Segmentation



Lithium ion battery Market Segmentation:



By Type:

Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt (LI-NMC)

Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP)

Lithium Cobalt Oxide (LCO)

Lithium Titanate Oxide (LTO)

Lithium Manganese Oxide (LMO)

Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide (NCA)



By Power Capacity:

0 TO 3,000 mAH

3,000 TO 10,000 mAH

10,000 TO 60,000 mAH

More Than 60,000 mAH



By Industry:

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Marine

Aerospace and Defense

Medical

Industrial

Power



Regional Analysis Covered in this report:

North America [United States, Canada]

Europe [Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia]

Asia-Pacific [China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, China Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia]

Latin America [Mexico, Brazil, Argentina]

Middle East & Africa [Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE]



COVID-19 Impact Analysis

In number one, the COVID-19 epidemic started out unfolding over the area, infecting masses of lots of people and causing number one international locations across the arena to position into effect tour bans and artwork stoppage orders. The majority of industries, collectively with the important Lithium ion battery market, have been substantially harmed, except medical elements and lifestyles assist devices. The document is going into extraordinary detail approximately the strategies that need to be decided to lessen the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the company. This section of the paper is crucial for market contributors to recognize the actual impact of COVID-19 on their companies and the answers they need to use to keep away from losses.



