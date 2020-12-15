Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/15/2020 -- Latest publication on 'Lithium-Ion Battery Market By Application (Industrial, Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Energy Storage), By Battery types (LFP, LCO, LTO, NMC, NCA, LMO), By Power Capacity (0-3,000 mAh, 3,000 mAh-10,000 mAh, 10,000 mAh-60,000 mAh, above 60,000 mAh), By Component (Cathode, Anode, Separators, Electrolytes, Aluminum Foil, Copper Foil, Others), By Geography – Global Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecast up to 2026' is added in HTF MI research reporsitory provides in-depth analysis, Competitive scenario, and future market trends and strategies. The regional analysis includes countries like USA, Germany, China, France, Japan, South Korea, UK, BeNeLux, Nordic Nations, Middle East & Africa and many other countries along with major players profiled such as Automotive Energy Supply Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, LITEC Co., Ltd., Samsung SDI Co. Ltd., LG Chem Power (LGCPI), A123 Systems, LLC, China BAK Battery Co. Ltd., Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd., Toshiba Corporation, and GS Yuasa International Ltd. The Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to see some stability post Q2,2020 and may grow further during forecast year 2021-2026



The lithium-ion battery is a lightweight battery with high energy density, which is rechargeable and is used across all electronic devices. Nowadays, the automobile industry has emerged to be the major consumer of these batteries in the manufacturing of electric vehicles. Further, these are also used in the consumer electronics market to manufacture smartphones and other smart devices. The growth of this market is ascribed to factors such as the outstanding characteristics of li-ion batteries, rapidly increasing deployment of consumer electronics, and taking initiatives for developing R&D by different companies and manufacturers. Moreover, the major key factors driving the growth in the market is an increase in demand for plug-in vehicles, rising need for automation, and battery-operated material-handling equipment in industries, boosting the need for electronics devices and other industrial goods, as well as the high requirement of batteries for industrial applications.

Some restraining implementation of stringent government regulations to control increasing pollution levels is expected to augment the market growth. However, the high price of lithium-ion batteries is anticipated to restrain the market growth. Conversely, the requirement of higher energy capability is technically upgraded consumer gadgets are assumed to create extending lithium-ion batteries market opportunity to the key vendors.



The global lithium-ion battery market is assumed to reach USD 105.4 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 16.8%.



- By Application

o Consumer Electronics

o Automotive

o Power

o Industrial

o Medical

o Aerospace & Defense

o Marine



The automotive sector in the Lithium-ion battery market is the evidence of high growth on the basis that, growing preference for low-pollution vehicles and also by rising focus on increase sustainment in the transportation sector. The increasing need for mobility associated with upcoming technical advancements in the lithium-ion battery life cycle will support the market demand.



- By Battery Types

o Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt (Li-NMC)

o Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP)

o Lithium Cobalt Oxide (LCO)

o Lithium Titanate Oxide

o Lithium Manganese Oxide

o Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide



The Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt segment has held the majority of share in the market growth. The energy density is its primary strength. It achieves this energy density with high stability with the use of an optimum ratio of nickel, manganese, and cobalt. NMC is used in batteries of electrical storage systems, mobile phones, tablets, laptops, and automotive power tools. Growing perforation of EV's and rising preference of light electric vehicles will boost the demand.



- By power Capacity

o 0-3,000 mAh

o 3,000 mAh-10,000 mAh,

o 10,000 mAh-60,000 mAh,

o Above 60,000 mAh



Among these, the power capacity range of 3,000–10,000 mAh is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Asia-Pacific, based on geography, is considered to acquire two-fifths of the global lithium-ion battery market.



- By geography

o North America

o Europe

o APAC

o RoW



Asia-Pacific region is considered to dominate the lithium-ion battery industry market. The market mainly consists of China and India, which have considerable potential for many application areas for lithium-ion batteries. China being a global automotive manufacturing hub, has immense potential to grow the lithium-ion battery industry. An upsurge in the manufacturing of electric vehicles and lithium-ion batteries utilized in vehicles is propelling the market in China.



The eminent market players operating across the lithium-ion battery market are focusing on making strategic alliances to achieve a competitive edge. The allied strategy on partnerships will be the outcome of modifying the lithium-ion battery market trends by intensifying the manufacturing efficiency and pushing down the overall battery costs to potentiate a leading market share.



Some leading key players of the global lithium-ion battery market include Automotive Energy Supply Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, LITEC Co., Ltd., Samsung SDI Co. Ltd., LG Chem Power (LGCPI), A123 Systems, LLC, China BAK Battery Co. Ltd., Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd., Toshiba Corporation, and GS Yuasa International Ltd.



Moreover, the lithium-ion battery market is penetrating its major role in automotive industries globally in electric vehicles due to increasing awareness about low pollution. The lithium-ion battery market report provides market dynamics and market trends, which helps key market players to understand then end-users requirements.



? Segmentation, such as by application, by components, by battery types, battery capacity, and by geography, is provided in this report to determine the market penetration.

? This report would be the support for the extensive tool for the forthcoming innovations in the technological aspect, which helps key competitors to penetrate its position in the market.

? This study further gives an in-depth geographical analysis that represents the market share of each region in the lithium-ion battery market.



Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

2. Industry Outlook

3. Market Snapshot

3.1. Total Addressable Market

3.2. Segment Addressable Market

3.3. Related Markets

3.4. Ecosystem

4. Market Outlook

4.1. Overview

4.2. Market Trends and Impact

4.3. Pricing Analysis

4.4. Market Segmentation

4.5. Market Dynamics

4.6. DRO - Impact Analysis

5. Application: Market Size & Analysis

5.1. Overview

5.2. Consumer Electronics

5.3. Automotive

5.4. Power

5.5. Industrial

6. Battery Types: Market Size & Analysis

6.1. Overview

6.2. Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt (Li-NMC)

6.3. Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP)

6.4. Lithium Cobalt Oxide (LCO)

6.5. Lithium Titanate Oxide

....Continued



It's vital you keep your market knowledge up to date. If you have a different set of players/manufacturers according to geography or needs regional or country segmented reports we can provide customization accordingly.



