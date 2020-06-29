Lithopone Market Size 2020: Overview and Share Forecasted to 2025 : Leading Key Players Titanos, Langfang Pairs Horses Chemical Co. Ltd., Venator Materials PLC, American

Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/29/2020 -- A report by Global Market Insights, Inc. estimates that the lithopone market size will be valued at over $235 million by 2025.



Rapid global urbanization has given rise to a thriving construction industry which is a significant contributor to the lithopone market growth. The strong reducing power and chemically inert nature of lithopone has led to its extensive application across numerous industries including paints & coatings, paper& pulp, rubber, leather, plastics and linoleum flooring.



As industrial developments surge to meet the mounting consumer demands, the industry is likely to witness a significantly positive growth trajectory in years to come.



The paintings and coatings industry is a major application sector for lithopone products as a result of its implementation in compounds for sealing and jointing. Furthermore, the increasing preference towards the use of decorative paints is also likely to fuel industry dynamics.



Companies covered:



VB Technochemicals SA, Strategy Dashboard, Kremer Pigments, ANHUI UNION TITANIUM ENTERPRISE Co. Ltd, Langfang Pairs Horses Chemical Co. Ltd., Venator Materials PLC, American Elements, Heera Chemicals, Zhengzhou Vidar Water Industrial Co.Ltd, Titanos, DowDuPont, Inc.



The 60% lithopone market size in the UK region is set to exceed over $1.5 million over 2025. Augmented living standards, burgeoning use of packaging and graphic inks in tandem with growing e-commerce activities has significantly bolstered demand for printing inks.



The primary function of 60% lithopone is as an ink extender and opaque pigment. It can help enhance the volume of ink without having an impact on the product's viscosity, making it a preferred choice in the printing inks segment.



With respect to the application landscape, the lithopone market from the rubber segment is anticipated to accrue sizeable gains of over 2.5% through 2025, owing to the proliferating demand for rubber products from the aerospace and automotive sectors. The product's vast usage in organic and synthetic elastomers pigmentation and improvement of the rheological performance of rubber bands is likely to present many lucrative growth opportunities to the lithopone market outlook.



In this regard, China is likely to emerge as a vital regional ground for lithopone industry. In China, the lithopone market growth from the rubber application segment is poised to amass proceeds worth over $3.0 million over 2025. Lithopone products are highly resistant to ageing and light and are therefore a popular application choice for the production of various rubber products including tires, car interior, brakes, flowing and more.



As the world grows more aware of the severe environmental threats posed by excessive use of single-use plastic bags, the paradigm shift towards more eco-friendly, sustainable paper-based products grows more apparent.



Lithopone demonstrates great application potential in the paper and pulp market segment with characteristics that enable high dry opacity and improved porosity in paper products. As a matter of fact, the worldwide lithopone market size from the paper and pulp sector is expected to register gains of over $25 million by 2025.



