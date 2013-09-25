Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Lithuania Cider Markets Insights 2013 market report to its offering

Product Synopsis

Comprising of textual analysis and data tables, this in-depth and exclusive country report from provides a comprehensive view of the cider industry structure including analysis and profiles on trade mark owners and local operators. Brand volumes and market share are given by price segment, alcoholic strength and type (e.g. apple, pear, flavoured). Consumption volumes are provided by pack mix (type, material, refill ability, pack size) and distribution channel (on- and off-premise). Other information includes market valuation/pricing data and new products are identified. All supported by market commentary.



Introduction and Landscape

Why was the report written?

The 2013 Lithuania Cider Market Insights report is a high level market research report on the Lithuanian cider industry. Published by , this report provides an excellent way of gaining an in-depth understanding of the dynamics and structure of the market. The report covers total market (on- and off-premise) and includes valuable insight and analysis on cider market trends, brands, brewers, packaging, distribution channels, market valuation and pricing.



What is the current market landscape and what is changing?

Cider is in decline and declined by 4% in 2012



What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?

The decline was caused by a shrinking population and bad weather



What makes this report unique and essential to read?

The Lithuania Cider Market Insight report is designed for clients needing a quality in-depth understanding of the dynamics and structure of the cider market. The report provides a much more granular and detailed data set than our competitors.



Key Features and Benefits

This report provides readers with an excellent way of gaining a thorough understanding of the dynamics and structure of the Lithuania cider market.



This report provides readers with in-depth data on market segmentation: mainstream, premium, super premium, discount; alcoholic strength; type.



This report provides data and analysis of the performance of both domestic and imported brands and reports on new product activity in 2012.



This report provides an analysis of industry structure, reports on company volumes and selected company profiles.



This report provides distribution channel data (on- vs. off-premise) and discusses the latest trends in the key sub-channels. Packaging data includes consumption volumes by pack material, type, size, refillable vs. non refillable. Market valuation data and selected pricing data are also included.



Key Market Issues

Despite GDP growing inflation was 3% and consumption was shrinking.



In 2012 the temperature was 2-3C lower in the summer months than 2011, which impacted beverage consumption.



The target audience of cider remained young consumers with low income, thus cheap cider was in demand.



2013 is forecast to see further decrease as new legislation will ban the sales of large PET bottles of cider and of strong cider.



Legislation banning large PET bottles and strong cider will lead to some consumers leaving the category in favour of low cost FABs.



Key Highlights

Price discounts and promotions, large packaging (150cl) were the major driver of consumer choice.



Selita launched two lines in the discount segment in 2012 which lead to it increasing its share.



The largest brewer vyturys-UtenosAlus (Carlsberg group) introduced Kiss cider, and in 2012 began importing Somersby



Cider imports to Lithuania increased by over 50% in 2012.



In 2012 pear variants pushed forward and became the leading segment.



Companies Mentioned



KALNAPILIO-TAURO GROUP, Kalnapilio-Tauro Group, Kalnapilio-Tauro Group, Selita, Selita Cider Brand List ,Selita, vyturys-Utenos



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/141599/lithuania-cider-markets-insights-2013.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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