Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Lithuania Quarterly Beverage Tracker Report Q22013 market report to its offering

Product Synopsis

Published by , this Quarterly Beverage Tracker report provides a detailed analysis of the latest developments in the Lithuania beverage market



Introduction and Landscape

Why was the report written?

In the current climate of economic uncertainty and market volatility companies need to know about more than just data. This report provides a complete overview of all commercial beverage consumption trends, latest market developments and an economic mood indicator



What is the current market landscape and what is changing?

Overall, commercial beverages increased in Q2-13, with the major driver being high temperatures during the period. Within soft drinks, the largest increases were seen for packaged water, carbonates and energy drinks.



What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?

Warm weather influenced consumption during Q2-13, with carbonated and energy drinks particularly popular among young consumers. Young people have been draw in by a wide variety of promotions, including Coca-Cola bottles with individual names.



What makes this report unique and essential to read?

Designed for clients who want to understand the latest trends in the Lithuania beverage industry and want more detail and analysis on this data. Lithuania Quarterly Beverage Tracker report is ideal for benchmarking total market vs retail audit data and is an essential tool for keeping up-to-date with the latest industry and market developments



Key Features and Benefits

Readers are provided with a summary snap shot table showing category growth in Q22013vsQ22012, together with 2012 actual volumes, 2013 forecast volumes and projected growth



An economic mood indicator, completed by local consultant, examines (on a scale of one to five) whether confidence levels in the industry are better or worse than the previous quarter, whether net prices are rising or falling and how Private Label products have performed versus the rest of the market. Selected retail pricing data is given for the most recent quarter and the previous four quarters, enabling analysis of price movements.



Key highlights of the last quarter's commercial beverage performance are identified and the key market drivers examined



Volumes for Q2 2013vs Q22012, full year 2012, moving annual totals (MAT) and 2013 forecasts are provided for each individual beverage category, together with supporting text on quarterly performance and forecast assumptions. More granular data is provided for the Carbonates category, with data split by regular vs low calorie, and by key flavours. Significant activity in the soft drinks industry is covered including recent new product introductions (detailing flavour, pack type, pack size, retail price and selected pack shots) and the latest industry news.



Private Label Soft Drinks, 2011-2013F



Companies Mentioned



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To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/141629/lithuania-quarterly-beverage-tracker-report-q22013.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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