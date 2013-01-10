Lithuania Telecommunications Report 2013 - New Market Report Now Available

Fast Market Research recommends "Lithuania Telecommunications Report 2013" from Business Monitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/10/2013 -- BMI View: Lithuania's mobile operators face considerable challenges in 2013 as they continue their 3G/3.5G network buildouts and begin developing their 4G networks and encouraging customers to switch to postpaid and mobile broadband services. Usage of non-voice services - which will be key to growing revenues - remains muted, owing to pressures on consumer spending as well as the near ubiquity of higher-capacity fixed broadband services. There is, however, growing interest in multi-play packages and operators that offer mobile as part of those packages should do well. However, current scenarios suggest continued ARPU erosion for at least another three years and operators may be justified in considering where and when to invest in 4G.
Key Data
- Tele2's focus on low prices are helping it to add customers at a time when its rivals are recording negative or nominal growth. Market saturation means that organic growth opportunities will be limited in the long term.
- Broadband growth continues within expectations, driven by demand for fibre connectivity, rather than mobile broadband, while wireless and WiMAX are also fuelling expansion in the fixed arena.
- Mobile data services continue to account for a disappointingly small proportion of overall revenues, despite the widespread proliferation of smartphones and operators' focus on the more lucrative enterprise market. Our ARPU forecasts have been downgraded accordingly.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Key Trends & Developments
Tele2, Omnitel and Bite were all awarded 4G spectrum in H112, although Omnitel was already offering limited services using its 1,800MHz spectrum and has a well-established footprint covering key cities. Tele2 planned to launch before the end of 2012, encouraged by relatively strong revenue and customer growth.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Fixed Networks research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Bahrain Telecommunications Report Q1 2013
- Hong Kong Telecommunications Report Q1 2013
- Bangladesh Telecommunications Report Q1 2013
- Philippines Telecommunications Report Q1 2013
- Colombia Telecommunications Report Q1 2013
- Switzerland Telecommunications Report Q1 2013
- Iran Telecommunications Report Q1 2013
- Greece Telecommunications Report Q1 2013
- Norway Telecommunications Report Q1 2013
- Kenya Telecommunications Report Q1 2013