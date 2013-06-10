Lithuanian Tech Company Prepare for Summer Release of Loomideck Beta

Vilnius, Lithuania -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2013 -- Loomideck is a service that has been developed as an online collaboration software with a main focus on engaging and sustaining collaboration creatively. The developer’s focus is firmly on usability, design, technology and speed. It is already being heralded as the must-use alternative to Basecamp.



Team collaboration has been essential to the development of the app by JSC Eruditus, the Lithuanian technology company powering the product. The software has already undergone extensive trials and is about to be released as a limited access public beta in the summer.



Loomideck believe that online collaboration is a daily and continuous process. The more users collaborate, the more professional results they get. Be it a small or multinational company, every team member needs to excel. The best way to achieve this is to have effective means of exchanging and sharing information where collaboration is not an option but an integral tool. The platform promises to be easy to use and straightforward, so it becomes fun and easy not only to collaborate as an experienced user, but to train members of the team in any of the software’s uses.



Loomideck is feature rich including.



- Creative and intuitive interface built for speed.

- Simplified task management.

- 1 click large files sharing that runs seamlessly in the background meaning there is no interruption to employee’s workflow.

- Instant sharing within a team in a unobtrusive way that ensures no links are missed no matter if they were shared via email or Skype.



Mantas Ratomskis CEO of Loomideck explained, “Our platform delivers a simplified way for businesses to easily collaborate, communicate, share, collect and use information instantly within teams who may be spread far and wide in geographically. Moreover, Loomideck helps users to collaborate more effectively while working on specific goals and outcomes within projects. It’s really intuitive, with a great design and works really fast. Aggregate interesting and valuable team content, be in touch with what is relevant to clients and colleagues, discuss matters arising in virtual meeting rooms, assign tasks and evaluate team knowledge and performance in an optimized, cozy environment. The software is also built on Node JS which makes it future proof and extremely robust. Sign up now if you would like early bird beta access and be the first to spread the word.”



About Loomideck

Loomideck simplifies the way for businesses and teams to easily communicate, share, collect and use information collaboratively through an online portal. Loomideck is product of J.S.C Eruditus based in Vilnius, Lithuania. For more information, please visit: http://www.loomideck.com