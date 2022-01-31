Litigation Funding Shift Led to Legal Industry Growth During Pandemic

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/31/2022 -- The financial outlook for the legal sector has been seriously challenged by the pandemic and several years ago did not look positive. However, despite the shadows of downsizing and insolvency, 2021 saw the legal sector completely turn things around. In the first nine months of the year revenues were up 14% on average, compared to 6.3% in 2019. Plus, a number of AM 100 firms experienced a spike in profits per partner that equated to an all-time high. Funding for litigation has been a significant part of this growth over the past two years, influenced by a range of different factors, from regulatory shifts to macroeconomic movements. Third-party funding has gone through some key changes and there are a number of 2022 trends that are going to be especially relevant, including post-COVID economic factors (with a wealth of disputes arising around supply chain breakdowns, for example), an increase in preferred partnership transactions and the possibility of disclosure of funding agreements.



As a legal recruitment agency with a wealth of experience in the USA, Larson Maddox has closely followed the impact of the pandemic on legal industry growth. The firm's role in providing hiring support for legal and regulatory functions in-house encompasses a broad range of industries, from life sciences to manufacturing, retail and media, consumer goods, technology and financial services, giving the team at this innovative legal recruitment agency a very wide reach. The focus at Larson Maddox is on providing bespoke support for organizations, whether they are young start-ups or well-established brands - and whether the need is for experienced talent or senior executive roles. The firm is also a go-to for talented people looking for a legal recruitment agency with an extensive network, both in the US and globally. Thanks to a combination of permanent, contract and multi-shire solutions, Larson Maddox is able to create options for every hiring need.



Larson Maddox is a legal recruitment agency with a very visible presence in the USA, including in major hubs such as Dallas, Los Angeles, New York, Chicago and San Francisco. In addition to this extensive coverage nationwide, the firm also has global resources that come from being integrated into a 1,000+ strong worldwide workforce. Plus, Larson Maddox is the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. Being able to provide individually tailored support on both a national and international level requires a robust and well-supported team. This is a priority investment for Larson Maddox, where consultants receive regular ongoing training and work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies. There are many different roles available via this legal recruitment agency today, including Corporate Counsel [IT/Technology], Real Estate Attorney and Chief Financial Officer.



Jake Knowlton-Parry, Global Head of Larson Maddox, said "Larson Maddox understands that with less high quality Legal & Compliance professionals in today's market, there is a higher demand for expert talent and a greater need for a specialist search firm to solve this business-critical problem. With Larson Maddox's dedicated industry-specific verticals, we have the ability to access and navigate a highly competitive market, drawing upon established and trustworthy relationships in order to meet our clients' requirements. In a recruitment market that we feel is outdated and slow, we are passionate about fueling our client's growth across multiple industries through utilizing a quick, transparent and accurate search process to deliver results faster."



