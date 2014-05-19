Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2014 -- With a delicate balance of soulful nu folk, Little Arrow are five musicians dedicated to delivering infectious melodies that hark to surreal, otherworldly places and aiming to “heal the weary soul.” This rich blend of music will soon be featured on their upcoming LP, Furious Finite, a one-of-a-kind video project and a featured track on WiFi PR Group’s Indie Anthems Vol. 5.



More than just a band, Little Arrow is a musical collective headed by vocalist, guitarist and ukulele player William Hughes. He is joined by Dan Messore on guitar, Ben Sharpe on guitar and vocals, Callum Duggan on bass and vocals and Rich Chitty on drums and percussion. The group is committed to the creative approach within songwriting and are eager to learn, expand and share their music via recordings, videos and live performances.



Their upcoming album, Furious Finite, will be released at the end of the summer. This album will feature more of a full band sound than their previous two albums, Wild Wishes (2013) and Music, Maskes & Poems (2011). Their last studio album, Wild Wishes, was a finalist for the Welsh Music Prize in 2013. They also released Poetically > Ogre (2013), a digital three-track single. All of their albums have been released through Bubblewrap Records.



In addition to their new album, another exciting forthcoming project is a video being made for their track “I Man Ogre,” which will be a revolutionary video—first of its kind—to be specially developed for use with the Oculus Rift. Using this device, users will get to watch the video from the perspective of being in the center of the environment, and users will be able to control what they see by simply moving their head around during the video. It is slated to be completed and ready for release this summer. They are also in talks to get the video developed for In Limbo, and they will have a web experience version available as well.



Little Arrow has their track “Our Taste Is Violence” featured on WiFi PR Group’s compilation, Indie Anthems Vol. 5, a collection of international independent talent that WiFi PR hopes to put on the radar of music lovers and industry movers and shakers the world over. Recently released at Coachella earlier this month, the digital mixtape was handed out on 3,500 digital download cards to festival attendees, and 1,500 more download copies are now available on the Indie Anthems Bandcamp website for a limited time.



To see Little Arrow live in action, fans can catch one of their upcoming live performances, including the annual Focus Wales festival in Wrexham on April 26th, Lion’s Den in Bristol on April 29th and Clwb Ifor Bach in Cardiff on April 30th.



To bring some of Little Arrow’s music home, the band’s music is available through Zimbalam, which covers most of the standard digital distributors. They also sell their music through Bubblewrap Collective as well as physically at gigs and independent record shops in the UK.



Listeners can also check out Little Arrow’s videos on their YouTube channel, including videos for “Paddy Fields” from the Green Man Session in 2013, “Our Taste Is Violence” and “Government Bodies.”



About Little Arrow Music

Music, Maskes & Poems (2011)

Wild Wishes (2013)

Poetically > Ogre Single (2013)

Furious Finite (2014)



Website: http://www.littlearrow.co.uk/

MTV Artist Profile: http://www.mtv.com/artists/little-arrow/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/littlearrowmusic

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Little_Arrow_

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL5EeOQzoqDsGR0cDte7MqkkFxo00XRwFZ

SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/littlearrow

Bandcamp: http://littlearrow.bandcamp.com/



Media Contact:

Alisa St. Rock

WiFi PR Group

800.614.6473 Ext.1

wifiprgroup@gmail.com

www.wifiprgroup.com



About WiFi PR Group



WiFi PR Group, http://www.wifiprgroup.com, based in Los Angeles, CA, is an innovative marketing force in the interconnecting worlds of Philanthropy, Business and Entertainment. Specializing in digital publicity and branding, WiFi PR works closely with its clients to create business to business and business to consumer campaigns.