Little Beba Launches Itself, Will Specialize in Gifts for Mums, Kids and Babies

Malvern East, Victoria -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/28/2012 -- In an effort to help people make a decision when buying gifts, Little Beba has launched its website where it will provide gifts for mums, kids and babies. Little Beba feels confident by entering the online retail market as it is relying on its innovative products and thorough research of likability of items by gift receivers. The company is also providing organic skin care products and eco friendly gifts.



The owner of Little Beba, Mrs. Angelique Petzierides, quoted on the launch of the website, “This is a really exciting time for us. We have worked rigorously in organizing a range of products that are unique and will be loved by the receivers. So far the website looks amazing and complements the extraordinary gifts that are offered. Brief description and multiple images are given of each product to further help buyers. These gifts were selected based on research and popular demand. We are confident that site visitors will be intrigued by our merchandise.”



The website is organized according to categories - gifts for mum, gifts for girls, gifts for boys, christening, eco friendly and organic skin care. Gifts for new mums, baby boy and baby girls are further sub-sectioned in its relative category. Each gift has an option of integration with social networking sites such as Facebook, Twitter and Google in case of recommendations. An option of e-mailing the gift is also available on the website. The range of the products is quite extensive for example gifts for mum range from bracelets, necklaces, candles, purses, coffee mugs, books and many more.



Mrs. Petzierides further quoted on the christening gifts, “We are providing christening gifts which will be memorable and have a personal touch. We concentrate on uniqueness of the products, and our christening gifts are one of a kind. At Little Beba, we want to make decision making easier for customers. Our thorough research and innovative products will eliminate any confusion when buying gifts, and will make gift buying a lot more fun.”



About Little Beba Inc

Little Beba Inc is one of the leading companies in providing gifts for mums, kids and babies. Through their online platform, http://littlebeba.com.au/, the company sells various gifts, organic skin care products and eco friendly items. The company is known for its high quality and innovative merchandise.



For more information about gifts for mums, kids and babies, or to schedule a meeting or interview with founders of littlebeba.com.au, please call at 1300-907-035 or email at info@littlebeba.com.au.