Little Caesars and The Universal Life Church Together Look to Raise Dough for Some Very Deserving Ministries and Churches

Carrabelle, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2012 -- The Universal Life Church World Headquarters and Little Caesars Pizza team up to help ULC Ministers with fund raising efforts for their ministries. All Churches and Ministries need to make money. Fund raisers are a nice alternative as they provide a product or service to the potential benefactor. Watch for the ULC & Little Caesar Fund Raiser coming soon!



Little Caesars States as Follows:



"Little Caesars Pizza Fund Raiser - Helping You Raise Dough For Your Community! You can raise BIG Dough for your group/organization selling a product everyone loves--Little Caesars Pizza Kits! Little Caesars is a trusted brand and pizza is one of the most popular foods in the world. Plus, your group/organization will have fun selling Pizza Kits!



Big Brand = Big Sales - Little Caesars is one of the best known brands in the world which makes Pizza Kits easy to sell! Your customers will ask you for them again and again!



Big! Big! Profit - The more Little Caesars Pizza Kits your group/organization sells, the more dough you make. You can earn from $5.00 - $7.00 for each item sold! You’ll be amazed at how quickly your profits add up!



Value For Your Money - You expect quality and value for your money. Little Caesars is known as a value leader and you’ll find that Pizza Kits deliver with superior taste and affordability. Each Kit includes everything you need to make at least 3 delicious family-size pizzas at home in less than 10 minutes! You’ll be delighted with Pizza Kits, value, quality and convenience.



Little Caesars Quality - Little Caesars Pizza Kit products are made with the highest quality, freshest ingredients available! Our ingredients are carefully selected on the basis of quality, taste and nutritional value. Your expectations will be exceeded by our delicious freshly baked crust, 100% real Mozzarella and Muenster custom cheese blend, our unique sauce made from vine-ripened tomatoes, specially crafted spice blends and quality toppings.



Easy To Run - From your first call through delivery of your Kits, our friendly Customer Care Representatives are here to help you have an easy and profitable fundraiser. We’ll help you set goals, motivate your Sellers, increase participation, and boost your profits!



About The Universal Life Church

The Universal Life Church World Headquarters ordains Men and/or Women throughout the world as REAL faith based, Christian Ministers. Clergy members ordained through the Universal Life Church World Headquarters serve in all facets of the ministry and they are the only Universal Life Church where ordinations are recognized and accepted in the United States of America and throughout the world. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters ordains men or women as Non-Denominational Ministers and/or as Independent Catholic Priests. For more information about the Universal Life Church World Headquarters or if you have ever thought of a vocation as a Minister, please check out their website at: http://www.ulcnetwork.com