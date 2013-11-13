Little Feet, Big Steps: Ground-Breaking Children's Book Empowers Young Readers to Become Social Activists

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/13/2013 -- Those who know Brit Sharon personally will attest to her abundance of energy and passion for the issues she believes in, especially the eradication of AIDS. However, this isn’t a new focus for Sharon and her time; Sharon is proud to admit that she’s been a determined activist since her early years in Israel.



Fusing her passions of raising awareness of the AIDS epidemic and empowering other young people to stand up for what they believe in, Sharon is delighted to announce the launch of her powerful new book ‘Little Feet, Big Steps’.



Synopsis:



Little Feet, Big Steps is a coming of age story about a young girl that, with the help of her encouraging mother, takes on a huge project by signing up for the AIDS Walk in her city. She turns to her community to fundraise and is completely unstoppable on her journey to make a difference.



Throughout the story, Gabby comes to terms with what AIDS is and why people come together to support causes that effect others. This story steps away from the traditional storyline of a helpless female character waiting to be recused by prince charming, and instead, empowers young people to take action in their communities, causing them to be leaders on the planet.



As the author explains, her purpose for writing the book is two-fold.



“I wanted to raise awareness of the AIDS epidemic among today’s young generation. Every birthday candle wish I have ever made is for the disease to be eradicated and I want to make my mark on the fight to end it. My other main goal is to encourage children not to sit silently as the issues they believe in unfold around them,” says Sharon.



Continuing, “I plan to write many more books in the future on a myriad of different topics. Although this first story features the AIDS walk, the message can be applied to breast cancer awareness, homelessness, poverty or education; the list can go on and on. Children are inquisitive about everything in life and my series will help parents open a dialogue on a range of pressing issues.”



Since its release, the book has garnered a string of rave reviews.



"This book is truly amazing. It really gives children pride to be able to do something for people in their own community...Thank you so much for paving the way for future activists and world leaders," –says Justin B Terry-Smith of ‘A&U: America’s AIDS Magazine’.



Another reader was equally is impressed, adding, “What an adorable story and great pictures... this is a great way to teach kids how to give back... I can't wait to see what other adventures Gabby will have.”



‘Little Feet, Big Steps’ is available now: http://amzn.to/178KnYs.



For more information, visit: http://www.britsharon.com.



*Accolades for the book include recognition from the One Campaign as a top must-read to turn young readers into activists, climbed to number 11 on Amazon’s best seller list for its category, being featured in mommy blogs and well-known health blogs and was acknowledged in the AIDS Walk L.A. this past October.



About the Author

Born in Israel, Brit and her family immigrated to the United States in 1992. At a young age, she knew she wanted her creative side to one day help others. "Little Feet, Big Steps" is an expression of that passion, and she is excited to share it with the world. Besides writing, Brit enjoys traveling, ceramics and riding her bike as ways to express herself. At 20 years old, Brit participated in the AIDS/LIFECYCLE and considers that as one of the most rewarding experiences of her life. "Little Feet, Big Steps" is Brit's first children's book. She currently resides in Los Angeles, Calif. Connect with her at http://www.britsharon.com and tweet with her at @b_rit