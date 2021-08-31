Little Laureates: A Top Preschool with an Excellent Pre-Primary Syllabus in India

Kolkata, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/31/2021 -- Schools are a great place for shaping the academic life and general experiences of children, and it is best done from the early beginnings – from pre-school. To achieve this target, many educational institutions have set their sights on planning excellent syllabuses to aid in this task. The world over, some educational institutions and pre-schools have saddled themselves with the responsibility of raising all-around preschoolers. Little Laureates, an eminent and reputable online pre-school brand in India, is a top pre-school with an excellent pre-primary syllabus in the country.



Responding to a query, Little Laureates spokesperson commented, "As a reputable online pre-school brand in India, we have our goals set on paving the way for growth for our students, and we can do this, by granting them access to the best preschool curriculum in the whole of the country. Science has proved that brain development is at its peak during the first four years of a child's life. During this phase, the brain is developing critical neural paths to assist in the abilities of the child to perform, function, and learn properly. To aid in the full realization of this, we consider it of utmost importance to develop an excellent pre-primary syllabus which we embrace in our teaching methods".



The pre-primary syllabus in India offered by Little Laureates is the perfect blend of learning and play, all delivered within the best learning and growing environment. They are an excellent preschool that helps their students in developing and reinforcing their learning capabilities, thereby preparing them for a future of greatness, self-dependence, and a plethora of other valuable academic and societal values that set them apart from their peers. All these are set on the incorporation of modern approaches in the curriculum, as well as a strong love for children. They have proved to be miles apart from the competition.



The spokesperson further added, "We are one of the most eminent online preschool brands with their presence felt in both urban and semi-urban India. And as a pre-primary education brand of Nalanda Learning Systems Pvt. Ltd., we decided to go a different path – away from the conventional teaching techniques that were still the order of the day, to modern methods that guarantee an all-round development of students. This includes a virtual preschool programme that also comes with 500+ games, 1000+ animated videos, 250+ live videos, and 5 days a week live classroom. Don't you think that is impressive? If you do, you can engage us to help train your kids, and you can rest assured that they will be in the best hands".



As a top preschool in Kolkata, Little Laureates ensure that the foundational years of learning are well catered to and that students grow on to be in their best elements, from that young age.



Little Laureates is an eminent and reputable online pre-school brand in India, as they offer enrolment in preschool online classes.



