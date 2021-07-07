Little Laureates Has a Reputation for Offering the Best Online Classes for Kindergarten

Kolkata, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/07/2021 -- The foundation of Little Laureates, the most renowned pre-school brand of Nalanda Learning Systems Pvt. Ltd., was laid back in the year 2012 in West Bengal. And today, it has evolved as an eminent pre-primary education provider. Little Laureates now has a PAN India presence. This preschool brand covers the entire nation with its virtual presence, which is one of a kind. Little Laureates is the first virtual pre school in India, with over 2000 students coming from different corners of the country.



While offering insight into Little Laureates, the spokesperson in a recently held interview stated, "Little Laureates was conceptualised and formed to change things for good.When conventional teaching techniques were still the norm for many, we decided to change our curriculum by incorporating modern approaches.When the pandemic hit us all, and we had to stay at home to be safe, we again thought of bringing a change to ensure the holistic development of our preschoolers. We introduced our digitally enabled virtual classes, which prevented study and overall development of our laureates from halting."



Kids at their kindergarten stage learn the basic skills and knowledge of life, etiquettes, values, habits, and more. As there is so much to see and learn for kids, parents have to be mindful of the preschool they choose for their little ones. Moreover, the pandemic has made it difficult for some parents to keep education and learning going for their kids at home. The virtual classes provided by Little Laureates are proving to be of immense help for all such parents and their kids. This leading preschool brand and chain has become the first-ever digital preschool offering the best online classes for kindergarten.



The spokesperson added, "The main reason why Little Laureates is being recognized and appreciated for offering the best online classes for kindergarten is the way we have created our online learning platform. To maintain a seamless and organised approach, we have dedicated different sections for students, teachers, and parents. The students' area allows students to access varying learning resources, including animated videos, worksheets, semi-animated videos, interactive games, and recorded classes. Live classes can be saved, and recorded classes can be used for self-paced learning."



Virtual classes of Little Laureates are conducted by experienced and skilled teachers who know the ins and outs of making online learning successful for both students and their parents. They interact with students online so that students can feel the comfort of a live classroom. They create customised worksheets, which are based on the aptitude of each student.



About Little Laureates

Little Laureates is an Indian preschool brand making waves for all the right reasons since its inception. To accommodate preschoolers' learning and holistic development needs across the nation, this preschool is offering online classes. To book a demo online class for nursery students, parents can contact Little Laureates.



Contact Information:

Little Laureates

AD-46, Salt Lake, Sector 1,

Kolkata-700064, India

Phone: +91-33-40030971 / 72

Email:onlinepartners@littlelaureates.com /info@littlelaureates.com

Website: https://littlelaureates.com/