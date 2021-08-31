Little Laureates Is Ensuring Complete Education and Overall Development of Students Through Its Quality Online Classes

Kolkata, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/31/2021 -- Students all over the world are having a hard time because of the schools being closed on account of this pandemic. Little Laureates is an eminent pre-school education provider based in India, which is providing the best of online education these days to ensure the complete education and overall development of the preschoolers at home because of the COVID-19 situation. Not just now but this pre-school brand has been doing different and innovative things right from its start. Ever since its foundation was laid in 2012 in West Bengal, Little Laureates has achieved many milestones based mainly on its penchant for doing things differently.



During an interview, Little Laureates' spokesperson commented, "Little Laureates was born out of love for children and for bringing positive changes for their good. When conventional teaching methods were still the norm, we started incorporating modern teaching techniques and approaches to make our curriculum a cut above the rest. Then came the pandemic for which none of us was prepared. We all were forced to be at home all the time and do our necessary work from home only. All the schools got closed and little children had to stay at home to be safe. To make sure that the pandemic doesn't interfere with their studies and holistic development, we introduced our online learning platform."



Little Laureates, with its online teaching programmes, now has a PAN India presence. With its digitally enabled virtual classes, it has emerged as a leading online preschool in India. More than 2000 students belonging to different corners of the country are a part of Little Laureates online learning today. These are the first-ever pre-school online classes that come with exclusive Little Laureates privileges. As complete satisfaction of the parents is a priority for Little Laureates, free demo classes are being provided to all. To book one, people can visit the website of this distinguished preschool chain.



The spokesperson added, "We give choices of live classes, interactive sessions with mentors, and recorded lessons for self-paced learning with access to games and animation-based modules to our laureates in pre nursery class online. Our unique online programmes have features, including the student's section, parent's section, and teacher's section. The student's section allows each student to attend virtual classes through their unique login credentials provided by the school. They can access a world of learning resources, such as animated and semi-animated videos, worksheets, interactive games, and recorded classes."



The parent's section of the online learning platform of Little Laureates allows every parent to log in and check their child's attendance, progress, worksheets, homework, and weekly schedule. They can also connect with the respective teachers and the admin office to pay the fee online. Little Laureates is preparing pre-nursery, nursery, and kindergarten kids for the higher classes while keeping them entertained throughout its online classes.



Little Laureates is a pre-school brand that has achieved a PAN-India presence through its online preschool programmes. Therefore, parents looking for the best virtual classroom for kindergarten for their kids can get in touch with Little Laureates today.



