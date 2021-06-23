Little Laureates Organizing the Best Kindergarten Classes Online via an Interactive Platform

Kolkata, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/23/2021 -- Little Laureates presents the first-ever preschool online classes in India, complete with the exclusive Little Laureates regular privileges. The preschool chain offers different programmes, including pre-nursery, nursery, junior KG and senior KG. Parents usually get two choices for their kids. They can either go for the live classes and interactive sessions with mentors or they can select the option of recorded lessons for self-paced learning, with access to games and animation-based modules. The second option does not need a mentor's supervision.



At a recently held academic seminar, the spokesperson of Little Laureates announced, "Pandemic or not, the holistic growth of laureates must continue seamlessly. Thus, we have taken our online preschool to both urban and semi-urban India. Our franchise opportunities are also available to the interested parties that will support our initiative. For the parents seeking classes for their preschool children, we present online class slots at varied timings of the day. Laureates can attend the classes at 9 am, 10 am, 11 am, 12 pm and 7 pm IST."



Little Laureates conducts its kindergarten online classes by way of a unique digital platform. Parents can even book a demo with the school to know more about this platform. The platform involves a student's area, a parent's module and a teacher's section. In the student's area, along with the mentor, every student can attend virtual classes through the unique login credentials that the school provides. Students can then access a world of learning resources, like worksheets, interactive games, and animated and semi-animated videos.



The spokesperson further informed, "In our online classes, our students can access recorded sessions that enable them to experience self-paced learning by availing all the available learning resources. In the parent's module, every parent can also log in using the personal credentials we provide to them. Parents can access or view their ward's progress and development in key areas, such as the student's attendance, academic progress, homework or worksheets given by mentors and the student's schedule for the day/week. Parents can also pay fees online and connect with the respective teachers and the admin office."



In the teacher's section of the learning platform, the well-trained and dedicated teachers of Little Laureates conduct their virtual classes with students. Along with these live interactive classes, teachers can create custom worksheets based on every student's aptitude. Teachers can also use the area to hold the parent-mentor meetings. Through the online preschool classes, the school students get to develop their creativity, communication, collaboration and critical thinking skills. The preschool's kindergarten franchise in India also focuses on its core pedagogy called ENRICH (Enlighten, Nurture, Reinforce, Involve, Counsel, Highlight).



About Little Laureates

Set up in 2021, Little Laureates has soon become a popular preschool brand that also offers the best preschool franchise in India. The preschool, an initiative of Nalanda Learning Systems Pvt. Ltd., lets its students explore the world of language and construct their meaning. Little Laureates also educates the pre-schoolers on celebrating differences and respecting a variety of perspectives. Along with classroom education, the preschool offers rich online learning classes.



Contact Information:

Website: https://littlelaureates.com/